Zelenskyy is aware of discussions about a new document between NATO and Russia, called negotiations with Ukraine about a potential place in the Alliance important

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is aware of discussions between the US and some European countries with Russia regarding a new document between NATO and the Russian Federation, and it is important that Ukraine's potential place in NATO is discussed with Ukraine – the ball is currently in the allies' court, writes UNN.

I know that the Americans, and perhaps some Europeans, are discussing a new document with Russia – between NATO and Russia. When they have such a document, they can discuss anything. But for me, it's important that they discuss our potential place in NATO with us. Not only with the Russians – with us. Because it concerns us. Although they can do it without us. Perhaps we don't know something. In any case, we will react to surprises, if there are any. - Zelenskyy said in an excerpt from an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, which he published on social media.

At the same time, the President noted in the interview that "the previous administration of the United States and this administration do not see us in NATO, let's be honest, and they say so, but that does not mean that in the future Ukraine will not be, but again, it does not depend on us."

"We have already done what we had to do. We said that we want and are ready to be part of NATO, to be a strong part and strengthen all allies. What more can we do, nothing, and now the ball is in the court of our partners, NATO countries. That is why I told NATO countries that it is up to them whether to accept us or not, to accept us for the future for us in NATO or not," Zelenskyy said.

