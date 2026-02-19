$43.290.03
09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy is aware of discussions about a new document between NATO and Russia, called negotiations with Ukraine about a potential place in the Alliance important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the US and some European countries are discussing a new document between NATO and Russia with Russia. He emphasized the importance of discussing Ukraine's potential place in NATO with Ukraine itself.

Zelenskyy is aware of discussions about a new document between NATO and Russia, called negotiations with Ukraine about a potential place in the Alliance important

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is aware of discussions between the US and some European countries with Russia regarding a new document between NATO and the Russian Federation, and it is important that Ukraine's potential place in NATO is discussed with Ukraine – the ball is currently in the allies' court, writes UNN.

I know that the Americans, and perhaps some Europeans, are discussing a new document with Russia – between NATO and Russia. When they have such a document, they can discuss anything. But for me, it's important that they discuss our potential place in NATO with us. Not only with the Russians – with us. Because it concerns us. Although they can do it without us. Perhaps we don't know something. In any case, we will react to surprises, if there are any.

- Zelenskyy said in an excerpt from an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, which he published on social media.

At the same time, the President noted in the interview that "the previous administration of the United States and this administration do not see us in NATO, let's be honest, and they say so, but that does not mean that in the future Ukraine will not be, but again, it does not depend on us."

"We have already done what we had to do. We said that we want and are ready to be part of NATO, to be a strong part and strengthen all allies. What more can we do, nothing, and now the ball is in the court of our partners, NATO countries. That is why I told NATO countries that it is up to them whether to accept us or not, to accept us for the future for us in NATO or not," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe, and it is foolish to keep it out of NATO - President 14.02.26, 14:30

Julia Shramko

