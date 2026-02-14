The Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe, and it is foolish to keep it out of NATO - President

Today, the Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe, and it is foolish to keep it out of NATO, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he stated during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ukrainian army is the strongest in Europe. I think it's foolish to keep this army out of NATO. At the very least, let it be your decision, not Putin's decision," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today, among the things that strongly unite Europe, is the fear not that Ukraine will be able to join NATO one day, but the fear of whether NATO itself will even exist.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is holding the European front, which is why "even one Viktor can think about how to grow his belly, and not build up his army and stop Russian tanks from returning to the streets of Budapest."