01:30 AM • 2832 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 12067 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 34594 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 42338 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 36001 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 59592 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27224 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24874 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23342 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21013 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Publications
Exclusives
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2844 views

The number of injured in the Kyivskyi district has risen to ten people. Rescuers are searching for five residents under the rubble of the destroyed high-rise building.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported updated information on the casualties of the Russian shelling of a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of the city. As of now, ten residents are known to have been injured, sustaining injuries of varying severity and are already under medical supervision. Search and rescue operations at the site of a direct ballistic missile hit are ongoing, as there are people under the rubble of the destroyed structures. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from rescue services, the fate of five residents of the high-rise building remains unknown, which forces emergency units to work at the fastest possible pace.

According to preliminary information, five people are under the rubble of the building. All emergency services are working on site. The search and rescue operation continues

– stated the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Most of the ten victims sustained shrapnel wounds and concussions as a result of the blast wave.

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on a residential building in Kharkiv has increased to 10 people

– added the official in his address.

Russians hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a ballistic missile, people may be under the rubble – mayor07.03.26, 02:25 • 1190 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv