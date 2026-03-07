The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported updated information on the casualties of the Russian shelling of a residential area in the Kyivskyi district of the city. As of now, ten residents are known to have been injured, sustaining injuries of varying severity and are already under medical supervision. Search and rescue operations at the site of a direct ballistic missile hit are ongoing, as there are people under the rubble of the destroyed structures. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information from rescue services, the fate of five residents of the high-rise building remains unknown, which forces emergency units to work at the fastest possible pace.

According to preliminary information, five people are under the rubble of the building. All emergency services are working on site. The search and rescue operation continues – stated the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Most of the ten victims sustained shrapnel wounds and concussions as a result of the blast wave.

The number of victims as a result of the enemy attack on a residential building in Kharkiv has increased to 10 people – added the official in his address.

