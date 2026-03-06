Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran

Photo: pixabay

The war in the Middle East and the escalation around Iran have already begun to affect global energy markets. Due to the risks of oil supply disruptions and problems with maritime logistics, fuel prices in many European countries have noticeably increased. Drivers in EU countries, where gasoline and diesel are significantly more expensive than in Ukraine, have felt this the most.

UNN asked experts why this is happening and what to expect next.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians

The reason for the price increase was the risks to oil supplies from the Persian Gulf, which holds some of the world's largest energy reserves. In addition, experts fear possible problems with transit through the Strait of Hormuz - one of the most important oil transportation routes in the world.

Germany

Germany is one of the countries where drivers have already felt the increase in fuel prices. Currently, the average price of a liter of A-95 gasoline is about 1.96 euros (99.7 hryvnias).

However, at some gas stations, prices are even higher. The most expensive gas station in the country is considered to be the ESSO A3 Donautal West station in Bavaria, near the city of Passau.

There, fuel costs:

a liter of Super gasoline – 2.48 euros (126.2 hryvnias);

a liter of Super E10 gasoline – 2.41 euros (122.6 hryvnias).

In February 2026, the average price of A-95 gasoline in Germany was approximately 1.80 euros per liter. (91.6 UAH per liter).

France

France has also seen an increase in fuel costs. Currently, the average price of A-95 gasoline is about 1.82 euros per liter (92.6 hryvnias). Diesel fuel costs approximately 1.83 euros per liter (93.1 hryvnias).

For comparison, in February, gasoline in France cost approximately 1.72–1.74 euros, which is about 5–10 cents cheaper.

Italy

In Italy, fuel prices are traditionally high due to significant taxes on energy. Currently, A-95 gasoline costs approximately 1.80 euros per liter (91.6 hryvnias). Diesel fuel is sold for approximately 1.88 euros (95.7 hryvnias).

In February, gasoline in the country cost approximately 1.70–1.72 euros, so the price increase is also about 10 cents per liter.

Portugal

In Portugal, fuel is slightly cheaper, but also shows an increase. As of early March, A-95 gasoline costs approximately 1.79 euros per liter (91.1 hryvnias). Diesel fuel is sold for approximately 1.73 euros (88.0 hryvnias).

In February, gasoline cost about 1.68–1.70 euros, so prices increased by about 6–8 cents.

Belgium, Spain and the Baltic countries

In a number of other European countries, fuel prices are still lower than in Western European countries, but a gradual increase in prices is also recorded there.

In particular, in Belgium, the average price of gasoline is approximately 1.60 euros per liter (81.4 hryvnias). For comparison, in February, gasoline in the country cost approximately 1.50–1.52 euros, meaning the price increase was about 8–10 cents.

In Spain, A-95 gasoline is currently sold for approximately 1.58 euros per liter (80.4 hryvnias). In February, the price remained at 1.48–1.50 euros, so there was also an increase of approximately 8–10 cents.

In the Baltic countries, fuel is traditionally cheaper than in most EU countries, but the impact of the global increase in oil prices is also felt there.

In Estonia, gasoline costs approximately 1.51 euros per liter (76.8 hryvnias), in Latvia – about 1.53 euros (77.8 hryvnias), and in Lithuania – approximately 1.49 euros (75.8 hryvnias).

In February, the average price of gasoline in the Baltic countries ranged from 1.40–1.43 euros per liter, so in a few weeks, fuel became more expensive by approximately 6–10 cents.

Poland

In Poland, fuel prices remain lower than in most Western European countries, but a gradual increase in prices is also observed here.

As of early March, the average price of A-95 gasoline in the country is approximately 6.55 zlotys per liter, which is equivalent to about 1.52 euros (77.3 hryvnias). Diesel fuel costs approximately 6.65 zlotys, or about 1.54 euros (78.4 hryvnias) per liter.

For comparison, in February, gasoline in Poland cost approximately 6.20–6.30 zlotys per liter, so the increase also became noticeable for drivers.

Scandinavian countries

In Northern European countries, fuel traditionally remains one of the most expensive on the continent due to high taxes and environmental fees. However, even there, a further increase in gasoline and diesel prices was recorded in March.

In Sweden, the average price of A-95 gasoline is approximately 1.92 euros per liter (97.7 hryvnias). For comparison, in February, gasoline cost about 1.82–1.85 euros, so the price increase was approximately 7-10 cents per liter.

In Denmark, gasoline is sold for approximately 1.98 euros per liter (100.7 hryvnias). In February, the average price was about 1.88–1.90 euros, meaning fuel became more expensive by approximately 8–10 cents.

In Finland, prices also remain high. Currently, A-95 gasoline costs approximately 1.95 euros per liter (99.2 hryvnias). In February, the average price was around 1.84–1.87 euros.

In Norway, which is a major oil exporter, fuel is also expensive due to high taxes. As of early March, gasoline costs approximately 2.05 euros per liter (104.3 hryvnias). In February, the price remained at approximately 1.95–1.98 euros.

Thus, even in countries that have their own oil production or a stable economy, fuel prices have increased by approximately 7–10 cents per liter in recent weeks.

Netherlands - the most expensive fuel in Europe

The highest fuel prices in Europe are currently recorded in the Netherlands. This is primarily due to high fuel taxes, as well as general trends in the European energy market.

As of early March, gasoline costs approximately 2.19 euros per liter (111.4 hryvnias), while diesel fuel is sold for approximately 2.02 euros (102.8 hryvnias). For comparison, in February, the average price of gasoline in the country was approximately 2.05–2.08 euros per liter, so in a few weeks, fuel became more expensive by approximately 10–14 cents.

Moldova

The increase in fuel prices is also felt in countries that are not part of the European Union. For example, in Moldova, as of March 6, 2026, A-95 gasoline costs approximately 24.33 lei per liter, which is about 1.21 euros (61.6 hryvnias).

Financier Viktor Halchynskyi, in a comment for UNN, explained that any tension in the Persian Gulf region instantly affects energy markets.

We see a certain rush in the foreign exchange market, we saw what is happening with the dollar. But energy markets react even faster - the expert noted.

According to him, the market reacts not only to the fact of hostilities, but to the risks of losing huge volumes of oil.

The conflict covers countries with some of the world's largest oil reserves. These are Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait. We are talking about colossal volumes. If these supplies are limited or blocked due to the war, the market instantly reacts with a price increase - he explained.

Strait of Hormuz

It's not just about the oil itself, but about its export through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 27% of the world's oil transit passes. This is a key artery of the world market. If it is blocked by missile strikes or drone attacks on tankers, it automatically raises quotes. Even the risk of such a scenario pushes the price up - Halchynskyi noted.

What is happening in world markets

The rise in oil prices is already being felt not only in Europe. In Asian countries, which are highly dependent on oil imports, energy markets are also reacting to the situation. In the US, gasoline prices remain more stable due to domestic oil production, but in the event of a prolonged war, prices could rise there as well.

Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the US

The escalation around Iran has already become one of the main factors in the rise of fuel prices worldwide. Due to risks to oil supplies and key transport routes, gasoline and diesel in many European countries have noticeably increased in price in a short time.

If the conflict in the Middle East drags on or oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz are limited, fuel prices could continue to rise, affecting not only Europe but also the global economy as a whole.

