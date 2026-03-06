EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'

The European Commission is exploring the possibility of providing financial support for the restoration of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline. This was stated by a representative of the European Commission during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Brussels is analyzing various options to support the resumption of oil transportation, including the possibility of financial assistance.

I can confirm that the Commission is considering options to support the resumption of oil supplies, including possible financial support. – said the EC spokesperson.

At the same time, he did not specify the details of possible aid mechanisms.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. It is expected that during the talks, the parties will also discuss the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.

However, the exact date of this meeting has not yet been determined.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the European Commission supports Ukraine and cooperates with Croatia to block Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. According to him, Kyiv refuses to resume oil transit for political reasons.