$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 808 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 1616 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 11275 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 21493 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 12799 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 16949 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 17296 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17939 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 18715 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16145 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
62%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European Commission proposes changes to enlargement rules for accelerated accession of UkraineMarch 6, 06:05 AM • 10492 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 14789 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24112 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15231 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10339 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 3758 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 10495 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 21493 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 15383 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 24271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Budapest
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 24465 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 21611 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 23707 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 44910 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 51126 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Film

EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The European Commission is exploring the possibility of financial support to restore oil supplies through the 'Druzhba' pipeline. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss this issue with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'

The European Commission is exploring the possibility of providing financial support for the restoration of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline. This was stated by a representative of the European Commission during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Brussels is analyzing various options to support the resumption of oil transportation, including the possibility of financial assistance.

I can confirm that the Commission is considering options to support the resumption of oil supplies, including possible financial support.

– said the EC spokesperson.

At the same time, he did not specify the details of possible aid mechanisms.

In addition, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. It is expected that during the talks, the parties will also discuss the situation around the Druzhba oil pipeline.

However, the exact date of this meeting has not yet been determined.

Recall

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the European Commission supports Ukraine and cooperates with Croatia to block Russian oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. According to him, Kyiv refuses to resume oil transit for political reasons.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Robert Fico
Brussels
Croatia
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine