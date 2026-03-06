Former SAP prosecutor suggested that NABU director is clearing the energy market for someone close to him – his wife was involved in schemes

$43.810.09
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivity
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missions
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalation
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
Publications
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photos
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years old
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Former SAP prosecutor suggested that NABU director is clearing the energy market for someone close to him – his wife was involved in schemes

Kyiv • UNN

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos may be clearing the energy market for individuals connected to him. His wife previously worked in the business structures of a person accused of illegal earnings in the energy sector.

Former SAP prosecutor suggested that NABU director is clearing the energy market for someone close to him – his wife was involved in schemes

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, may be clearing the energy market for individuals connected to him. His wife previously worked in the business structures of a person accused of illegal earnings in the energy sector. This was written by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, as reported by UNN.

After Kryvonos's appointment as the Bureau's director, NABU detectives began actively investigating the energy sector. Can we say today that the well-known "barrier" scheme in energy has been destroyed as a result of these investigations? Absolutely not. Only some people have been removed. But the scheme itself continues to exist.

— he noted.

According to him, the main question remains open: what is the ultimate goal of this whole story, and who will gain control of the energy market through Kryvonos's actions?

The former SAP prosecutor reminded that Semen Kryvonos's wife, Halyna Polshynska, was the director of several companies owned by Eduard Samotkal. The latter is considered one of the leaders of the Kryvyi Rih criminal group known as the "Dvadtsiativski," he added.

The wife of the current NABU director worked in the business structures of a person who, according to investigation materials, profited from schemes in the energy sector. At one time, NABU investigated at least two criminal proceedings in which Samotkal himself and individuals connected to him, as well as the former head of SE "NAEC "Energoatom" Vissarion Kim and his son, were involved. I was the procedural supervisor in these proceedings, and in one of them, the senior prosecutor of the group.

— Bronyvytskyi reported.

He commented that these criminal proceedings concerned the embezzlement of state funds from SE "NAEC "Energoatom." The schemes involved enterprises of the unofficial association "DARA Group," which was controlled by Samotkal, emphasized the former SAP prosecutor.

According to the investigation, the total amount of state funds embezzled through these two schemes alone exceeded UAH 40 million.

— Bronyvytskyi concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Electricity
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine