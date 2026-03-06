Former SAP prosecutor suggested that NABU director is clearing the energy market for someone close to him – his wife was involved in schemes

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, may be clearing the energy market for individuals connected to him. His wife previously worked in the business structures of a person accused of illegal earnings in the energy sector. This was written by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi, as reported by UNN.

After Kryvonos's appointment as the Bureau's director, NABU detectives began actively investigating the energy sector. Can we say today that the well-known "barrier" scheme in energy has been destroyed as a result of these investigations? Absolutely not. Only some people have been removed. But the scheme itself continues to exist. — he noted.

According to him, the main question remains open: what is the ultimate goal of this whole story, and who will gain control of the energy market through Kryvonos's actions?

The former SAP prosecutor reminded that Semen Kryvonos's wife, Halyna Polshynska, was the director of several companies owned by Eduard Samotkal. The latter is considered one of the leaders of the Kryvyi Rih criminal group known as the "Dvadtsiativski," he added.

The wife of the current NABU director worked in the business structures of a person who, according to investigation materials, profited from schemes in the energy sector. At one time, NABU investigated at least two criminal proceedings in which Samotkal himself and individuals connected to him, as well as the former head of SE "NAEC "Energoatom" Vissarion Kim and his son, were involved. I was the procedural supervisor in these proceedings, and in one of them, the senior prosecutor of the group. — Bronyvytskyi reported.

He commented that these criminal proceedings concerned the embezzlement of state funds from SE "NAEC "Energoatom." The schemes involved enterprises of the unofficial association "DARA Group," which was controlled by Samotkal, emphasized the former SAP prosecutor.