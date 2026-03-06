$43.720.26
11:07 PM • 8536 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 18401 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 24016 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 53869 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 94787 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 50153 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 44354 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 70899 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26678 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 50369 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Iran announced a new phase of Operation 'True Promise 4', launching over 600 missiles and 2000 drones at American and Israeli targets. Tehran claims to have shot down an American F-15E fighter jet and attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike
Photo: AP

The Central Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces announced the beginning of a new phase of Operation "True Promise 4," during which more than 600 missiles and 2,000 drones were launched at American and Israeli targets. Tehran claims that the country's air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down an American F-15E fighter-bomber. This was reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian command reported a drone attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which is located 340 kilometers from the borders of the Islamic Republic, provoking another wave of escalation in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of "Kheibar Shekan" fragmentation warheads towards Tel Aviv and American military bases in the Middle East. Air raid sirens sounded over large areas of Israel and in the Al-Quds area, while the Iranian leadership called these actions "devastating strikes" against the country's enemies. Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized that the current operations are only the beginning of a large-scale retaliation, and the IRGC military forces are ready for a long and exhausting confrontation.

The aggression against our country was carried out by enemies to compensate for their successive defeats. The Iranian armed forces inflicted devastating blows on America and the Zionist entity.

— stated Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Threats of using new types of weapons

The IRGC spokesman noted that a significant part of Iranian military innovations and secret weapons has not yet been used in combat, but their deployment will begin if the war continues to drag on.

Tehran insists that it is capable of waging a prolonged conflict to "punish the aggressor," despite regular coalition airstrikes on its infrastructure. Currently, the situation in the region remains critical, as each new wave of Iranian attacks provokes even more powerful retaliatory strikes from the United States and Israel.

Missile and drone attacks continue in the Middle East - new data by country

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Air raid alert
Skirmishes
Israel
Jerusalem
Tehran
United States
Tel Aviv