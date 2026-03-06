Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strike

Photo: AP

The Central Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces announced the beginning of a new phase of Operation "True Promise 4," during which more than 600 missiles and 2,000 drones were launched at American and Israeli targets. Tehran claims that the country's air defense systems successfully intercepted and shot down an American F-15E fighter-bomber. This was reported by Almayadeen, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian command reported a drone attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which is located 340 kilometers from the borders of the Islamic Republic, provoking another wave of escalation in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of "Kheibar Shekan" fragmentation warheads towards Tel Aviv and American military bases in the Middle East. Air raid sirens sounded over large areas of Israel and in the Al-Quds area, while the Iranian leadership called these actions "devastating strikes" against the country's enemies. Major General Ali Abdollahi emphasized that the current operations are only the beginning of a large-scale retaliation, and the IRGC military forces are ready for a long and exhausting confrontation.

The aggression against our country was carried out by enemies to compensate for their successive defeats. The Iranian armed forces inflicted devastating blows on America and the Zionist entity. — stated Major General Ali Abdollahi.

Threats of using new types of weapons

The IRGC spokesman noted that a significant part of Iranian military innovations and secret weapons has not yet been used in combat, but their deployment will begin if the war continues to drag on.

Tehran insists that it is capable of waging a prolonged conflict to "punish the aggressor," despite regular coalition airstrikes on its infrastructure. Currently, the situation in the region remains critical, as each new wave of Iranian attacks provokes even more powerful retaliatory strikes from the United States and Israel.

Missile and drone attacks continue in the Middle East - new data by country