US closes its embassy in Kuwait

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 9258 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 13624 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 36922 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 69395 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 43452 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 40418 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 64839 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25209 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48712 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 79047 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
3.5m/s
77%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fico and Zelenskyy meeting - Slovak Prime Minister voiced a conditionMarch 5, 10:15 AM • 12049 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 32093 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 48516 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhotoMarch 5, 01:04 PM • 48072 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 19736 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 19765 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 48549 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 64843 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 74619 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 75553 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 4590 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 10136 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 32110 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 40818 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 55944 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Brent Crude

US closes its embassy in Kuwait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The US is closing its embassy in Kuwait, making it the second diplomatic mission to fully suspend operations since the war with Iran began. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed condolences to Kuwait for the military casualties.

US closes its embassy in Kuwait

The US is closing its embassy in Kuwait. This is the second diplomatic mission to completely suspend its operations since the start of the war with Iran, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"While there have been no reports of casualties among American personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State," the statement on the status of the embassy in Kuwait said.

Additionally

Shortly before this statement, the department announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to express condolences over the deaths of at least two Kuwaiti servicemen as a result of Iran's retaliatory strikes.

Although numerous US embassies and consulates in the Middle East have been closed to the public since the start of the war, only the consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, has suspended its operations.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 5631 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
The Diplomat
United States Department of State
Kuwait
United States
Pakistan
Iran