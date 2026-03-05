US closes its embassy in Kuwait

The US is closing its embassy in Kuwait. This is the second diplomatic mission to completely suspend its operations since the start of the war with Iran, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"While there have been no reports of casualties among American personnel, the safety of Americans abroad remains the highest priority of the US Department of State," the statement on the status of the embassy in Kuwait said.

Additionally

Shortly before this statement, the department announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had called the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to express condolences over the deaths of at least two Kuwaiti servicemen as a result of Iran's retaliatory strikes.

Although numerous US embassies and consulates in the Middle East have been closed to the public since the start of the war, only the consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, has suspended its operations.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media