$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 324 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 3044 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 11564 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 33281 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 65914 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 73994 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78388 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42436 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39243 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 61179 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.9m/s
55%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative creamMarch 5, 02:39 AM • 8922 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 14545 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 76081 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 7100 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 13228 views
Publications
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 3068 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 13290 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 44794 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 74005 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78397 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 1082 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 24463 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 40650 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 44467 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 51415 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times

No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The SBU revealed details of the damage to the frigate "Admiral Essen" during the attack on Novorossiysk on March 2. The ship sustained critical damage, limiting its ability to use Kalibr cruise missiles.

No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has revealed details of the damage to the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen" during an attack on the port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 2. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SSU.

Details

This ship is a carrier of eight Kalibr cruise missiles. The strike hit the ship's central superstructure. As a result:

  • Grenade launchers for firing thermal traps and radio signal dispersers exploded;
    • The TK-25 electronic warfare complex, which detects radar radiation and creates interference, was damaged;
      • The ZR-90 "Orekh" target illumination radars, which are part of the ship's anti-aircraft missile system guidance system, were hit;
        • The main surveillance radar "Fregat-M2M", which is responsible for long-range detection of air and surface targets, was likely damaged.

          During the operation, the SSU broke through the dense and multi-layered enemy air defense system around Novorossiysk Bay and port. The fire on the deck lasted about 18 hours, which indicates serious internal damage and complicated work of emergency teams. The ship sustained critical damage, which significantly limits its ability to use Kalibr cruise missiles. Currently, the frigate cannot strike the territory of Ukraine

          - reported the Security Service.

          Recall

          During the attack on Novorossiysk on the night of March 2, the SSU and the Defense Forces hit the naval minesweeper "Valentin Pikul", and also damaged the anti-submarine ships "Yeysk" and "Kasimov".

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          War in UkraineNews of the World
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          "Kalibr" (missile family)
          Security Service of Ukraine