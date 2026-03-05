No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has revealed details of the damage to the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen" during an attack on the port of Novorossiysk on the night of March 2. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SSU.

Details

This ship is a carrier of eight Kalibr cruise missiles. The strike hit the ship's central superstructure. As a result:

Grenade launchers for firing thermal traps and radio signal dispersers exploded;

The TK-25 electronic warfare complex, which detects radar radiation and creates interference, was damaged;

The ZR-90 "Orekh" target illumination radars, which are part of the ship's anti-aircraft missile system guidance system, were hit;

The main surveillance radar "Fregat-M2M", which is responsible for long-range detection of air and surface targets, was likely damaged.

During the operation, the SSU broke through the dense and multi-layered enemy air defense system around Novorossiysk Bay and port. The fire on the deck lasted about 18 hours, which indicates serious internal damage and complicated work of emergency teams. The ship sustained critical damage, which significantly limits its ability to use Kalibr cruise missiles. Currently, the frigate cannot strike the territory of Ukraine - reported the Security Service.

Recall

During the attack on Novorossiysk on the night of March 2, the SSU and the Defense Forces hit the naval minesweeper "Valentin Pikul", and also damaged the anti-submarine ships "Yeysk" and "Kasimov".