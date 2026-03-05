Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait

$43.450.22
March 4, 08:04 PM • 10836 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 28762 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 39392 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 47298 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 31482 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 32645 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57230 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80954 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68200 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69515 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."March 4, 07:03 PM • 6148 views
White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with IranMarch 4, 07:28 PM • 5898 views
US military says it hit or sank over 20 Iranian vesselsVideoMarch 4, 07:50 PM • 4974 views
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 5568 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 5376 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 27176 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 39407 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 47314 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 41481 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 40874 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 15643 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 31030 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 36861 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 44229 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 48055 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The U.S. Department of Defense identified Major Jeffrey O'Brien and Chief Warrant Officer Robert M. Marzahn, who were killed in a drone attack. This attack claimed the lives of six American reservists in Port Shuaiba.

Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait
Photo: Reuters

The US Department of Defense has officially named two more Army Reserve service members who were victims of a drone attack on a logistics facility in Port Shuwaikh. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The deceased were 45-year-old Major Jeffrey O'Brien from Iowa and 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Robert M. Marzan from California. Both servicemen served in the 103rd Sustainment Command, which plays a key role in global logistics and supplying American troops within the conflict with Iran.

Logistics unit losses during combat operations

The drone attack, which occurred last Sunday, claimed the lives of a total of six American reservists, becoming one of the bloodiest events of the initial phase of the war.

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed the deaths of Captain Cody A. Hork, Sergeants 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens and Nicole M. Amor, and Sergeant Declan J. Cody. All the deceased ensured the functioning of critical army supply routes, which highlights the vulnerability of US rear facilities in Kuwait to air attack means of Iranian forces.

Hundreds of people have died amid escalation in the Middle East - casualties reported in 7 countries03.03.26, 18:05 • 6048 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Iowa
United States Department of Defense
Reuters
California
Kuwait
Iran