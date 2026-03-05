Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait

Photo: Reuters

The US Department of Defense has officially named two more Army Reserve service members who were victims of a drone attack on a logistics facility in Port Shuwaikh. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The deceased were 45-year-old Major Jeffrey O'Brien from Iowa and 54-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Robert M. Marzan from California. Both servicemen served in the 103rd Sustainment Command, which plays a key role in global logistics and supplying American troops within the conflict with Iran.

Logistics unit losses during combat operations

The drone attack, which occurred last Sunday, claimed the lives of a total of six American reservists, becoming one of the bloodiest events of the initial phase of the war.

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed the deaths of Captain Cody A. Hork, Sergeants 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens and Nicole M. Amor, and Sergeant Declan J. Cody. All the deceased ensured the functioning of critical army supply routes, which highlights the vulnerability of US rear facilities in Kuwait to air attack means of Iranian forces.

