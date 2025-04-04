A small plane crashed in a residential area of Minneapolis, causing a large fire. At least one person died as a result of the incident in Brooklyn Park.
Today is UN Earth Day, as well as Astrology Day and International Day of Happiness. Today is also Bibliomania Day, dedicated to book lovers.
The slender-billed kullen, a migratory bird from Russia and Kazakhstan, has been officially recognized as an extinct species. This is the first case of extinction of a European bird species since the late 15th century.
Donald Trump has initiated a lawsuit against the Des Moines Register, accusing the paper of manipulating polls. The newspaper denies the allegations, citing freedom of speech.
An EF1 tornado struck northern California, injuring 4 people and damaging cars. Other US states were also affected by the storm, causing heavy snowfall and one death in Nebraska.
74-year-old Marine Corps veteran John Reinhart decorates all the homes in his neighborhood for Christmas. He does this for the sake of his wife with Alzheimer's disease, to preserve her holiday memories.
Donald Trump has nominated former Interim Attorney General Matt Whitaker to serve as US Ambassador to NATO. Mr. Whitaker intends to develop partnerships between NATO countries and work to prevent security threats.
Polls show equal support for Trump and Harris among Americans on the eve of the election. In seven key states, the candidates have almost identical ratings, and their campaigns are confident of victory.
The Democratic Party is preparing a rapid response strategy in social media and the media in case Trump declares victory again before all the votes are counted. The plan calls for an active media campaign with calls for patience.
Kamala Harris leads in a new poll in Iowa with 47% to Trump's 44%. Her support has grown thanks to the votes of women and independents, although Trump maintains his lead in another poll.
The U. S. Centers for Disease Control is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers. 49 cases and 1 death have been reported. McDonald's temporarily removed the burgers from the menu in the affected regions.
Scientists have used DNA analysis to determine that Christopher Columbus was a Jew from the western Mediterranean. The study was conducted on the remains buried in the Cathedral of Seville and compared with the DNA of his son Hernando Colón.
Four American teachers were stabbed while visiting a partner university in the northern Chinese city of Jilin.
Several tornadoes swept through Maryland on Wednesday, causing significant damage to homes and injuring a person in the Montgomery area.
Severe storms with damaging winds and baseball-sized hail hit Texas, leaving more than a million homes and businesses without power, as the United States recovered from the weather that killed at least 24 people in 7 states over the Memorial Day weekend.
At least 18 people, including four children, were killed in suspected tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky, and more than 642,000 customers experienced power outages in 13 states due to severe weather.
Several people were killed when a powerful tornado hit the small town of Greenfield, Iowa, causing massive destruction and leaving thousands of people without electricity across the Midwest.
At least 5 people, including a 4-month-old baby, have been killed as a result of several dozen tornadoes that hit the central United States. A state of emergency has been declared in many parts of Oklahoma.
A powerful tornado caused devastation in Nebraska, Iowa and Texas, damaging hundreds of homes, flooding an airfield and causing injuries, with Nebraska being the hardest hit.
Two people were injured and several buildings were damaged in severe storms that produced tornadoes in parts of states in the Midwest on Tuesday.
On Super Tuesday, Biden and Trump won their primaries in 15 states, securing the presidential nomination in the 2024 elections.
Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri on March 2.
The German Defense Minister calls on the United States to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine to prevent a russian invasion that could harm American economic interests.
Czech President Petr Pavel said that European countries should prepare for a possible Trump victory in the US elections. He believes that Trump can quickly reach an agreement with Putin that will not be beneficial for Ukraine and Europe.