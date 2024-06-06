Devastating tornadoes hit Maryland in the United States: video from a drone emerged

In the United States, the state of Maryland on Wednesday was hit by several tornadoes, including one in Montgomery County, the fire and Rescue Service reported, writes UNN with reference to the Washington Post.

Details

As a result, five people were trapped in a house in Gaithersburg, and one person was taken to hospital with injuries.

The Old Town area of Gaithersburg was most affected by a tornado that swept through Montgomery County, significantly damaging three homes there.

Eyewitnesses made a lot of videos of bad weather. In particular, there was impressive footage of tornadoes in Montgomery County, between Gaithersburg and Olney in the evening, from a drone.

While the National Weather Service will need at least Thursday afternoon to assess the damage, it may have been one of the most significant tornado outbreaks in years, if not decades, in Maryland, the publication notes.

Tornadoes were also reported north of Leesburg, Virginia, and east of Baltimore. As of 22:30 local time, the threat to the district of Columbia has passed.

Numerous tornadoes that swept through the District of Columbia on Wednesday evening, as indicated, came as a surprise. They were caused by a warm front. New storms are possible on Thursday, this time from a cold front coming from the West. But tornadoes are much less likely.

