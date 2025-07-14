$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:59 AM • 2350 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 9548 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 13677 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 27683 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 31195 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 51628 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 78317 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99329 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 114566 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 109839 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
0m/s
53%
751mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 19697 views
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 19498 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 21280 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 21757 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interests02:10 AM • 16858 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 240664 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 235761 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 218973 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 237930 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 266575 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 25717 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 24077 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 109839 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 74822 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 78459 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12832 views

Hedgehogs, nocturnal animals, are increasingly appearing during the day due to habitat degradation, chemicals in fields, destruction of vegetation, and food shortages. This is a forced change in their daily rhythm for survival, also caused by climate change and heat.

Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine

If you see hedgehogs, which are nocturnal creatures, during the day, it's an alarming sign. Increasingly, these predators come out to forage during the day due to habitat degradation. Chemicals in fields, destruction of vegetation, heat, and lack of food force animals to break their daily rhythm to survive. Roman Gezha, a communicator and member of the NGO "Ekoltava," told UNN about this.

According to him, hedgehogs usually wake up when it gets dark and go looking for food: slugs, chafers, beetles. So when they are spotted during the day, it is at least concerning.

Roman emphasizes that sometimes this is a completely natural phenomenon. For example, a female with cubs may move them to a new nest if the old one is destroyed. Or a young hedgehog that is still learning to live independently may also sometimes move during the day. But such behavior increasingly signals a disruption in the environment.

The destruction of vegetation, chemicals in the fields, and the general degradation of the landscape reduce the amount of food. Insects are dwindling, the soil is becoming drier, and there are few shelters. Add to this constant noise, night lighting, and development – and here's the picture: hedgehogs change their daily rhythm, adapting to the conditions. They begin to become active not only at night but also in the evening, before dawn, and sometimes even during the day, primarily to find food.

- says Roman.

In such a case, according to the ecologist, the daytime rhythm of life is forced, and "climate change only adds fuel to the fire." The specialist explains that heat and droughts dry out the earth, causing dew to disappear, and worms and earthworms become scarce even at night. Meanwhile, the temperature in cities hardly drops after sunset. So the hedgehog goes in search of food and moisture at any time to survive.

To help hedgehogs, it is primarily necessary to take care of their environment, mow the grass less so that the earth does not dry out, and not put up unnecessary fences so that hedgehogs can move freely in search of food. Of course, we are not talking about roads here; if there is no way to safely cross the road, unfortunately, no one will build such infrastructure for hedgehogs; at least we should not destroy their environment.

- adds the specialist.

Intensive farming has led to serious soil degradation in Britain and Europe - The Guardian 09.05.25, 13:52 • 3319 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
The Guardian
United Kingdom
Europe
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9