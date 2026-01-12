Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that after the development of a comprehensive peace plan and a system of security guarantees, the ball is now in Moscow's court. According to her, Russia must demonstrate a real interest in a ceasefire and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN.

The peace plan in question consists of 20 points. This document was discussed between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the end of 2025. The plan provides for clearly defined security guarantees for Kyiv, which will come into force immediately after the cessation of active hostilities.

Von der Leyen emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain the basis of security.

Security guarantees will primarily rely on the armed forces of Ukraine, which are well-trained and have unique combat experience. - she noted.

Europe's priority will be the full technical equipping of the Ukrainian army according to modern standards.

"Coalition of the Willing" and economic recovery

The second echelon of Ukraine's defense will be the "Coalition of the Willing," which already includes 35 states. In addition to most European Union countries, the coalition includes Great Britain, Canada, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand. A special role is assigned to the United States, which will be responsible for verification mechanisms, monitoring compliance with peace, and providing financial guarantees.

In addition to the security aspect, the European Union is actively working on plans to ensure Ukraine's long-term economic prosperity. These measures are aimed at making post-war recovery the foundation for stability and rapid integration of the country into the single European market.

