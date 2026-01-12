Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for Ukraine

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 8032 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
04:41 PM • 13889 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 16331 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 18176 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 33892 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28085 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32595 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43054 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66710 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44484 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
91%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"VideoJanuary 11, 01:08 PM • 6692 views
Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from VenezuelaJanuary 11, 01:40 PM • 4674 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 6250 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 4762 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules05:42 PM • 5940 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 33892 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 104980 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131567 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 100762 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113638 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Healey
Andrius Kubilius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21213 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 23895 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79528 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 80117 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 100340 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that after the development of a peace plan and security guarantees for Ukraine, Russia must demonstrate its interest in ending the war. The 20-point peace plan was discussed by Zelenskyy and Trump in 2025.

Ursula von der Leyen: Russia must prove its readiness for peace after agreeing on a plan of guarantees for Ukraine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that after the development of a comprehensive peace plan and a system of security guarantees, the ball is now in Moscow's court. According to her, Russia must demonstrate a real interest in a ceasefire and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The peace plan in question consists of 20 points. This document was discussed between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the end of 2025. The plan provides for clearly defined security guarantees for Kyiv, which will come into force immediately after the cessation of active hostilities.

"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody11.01.26, 20:21 • 8032 views

Von der Leyen emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will remain the basis of security.

Security guarantees will primarily rely on the armed forces of Ukraine, which are well-trained and have unique combat experience.

- she noted.

Europe's priority will be the full technical equipping of the Ukrainian army according to modern standards.

"Coalition of the Willing" and economic recovery

The second echelon of Ukraine's defense will be the "Coalition of the Willing," which already includes 35 states. In addition to most European Union countries, the coalition includes Great Britain, Canada, Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand. A special role is assigned to the United States, which will be responsible for verification mechanisms, monitoring compliance with peace, and providing financial guarantees.

In addition to the security aspect, the European Union is actively working on plans to ensure Ukraine's long-term economic prosperity. These measures are aimed at making post-war recovery the foundation for stability and rapid integration of the country into the single European market. 

Russia launched 1,100 drones and 50 missiles, including 'Oreshnik', at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy11.01.26, 10:37 • 4738 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
New Zealand
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Australia
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Great Britain
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine