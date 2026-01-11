Russia launched 1,100 drones and 50 missiles, including 'Oreshnik', at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russia launched almost 1,100 attack drones and more than 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine, including the medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik," and they deliberately waited for frosts to make things worse, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

"In many regions, the situation remains difficult after Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure. Energy workers and repair crews are working around the clock to restore light, heat, and water supply to people. And this is truly titanic work, which is very important for our people – to restore normalcy after constant terrorist Russian attacks. I am grateful to everyone involved," the President said.

This week, Russia launched almost 1,100 attack drones, over 890 guided aerial bombs, and more than 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine: ballistic, cruise, and even the medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik. And at targets that have no military meaning: energy, residential buildings. And they deliberately waited for frosty weather to make things worse for our people. This is a conscious, cynical Russian terror specifically against people - Zelenskyy wrote.

He thanked the mobile fire groups that protect Ukraine from these attacks every night and every day, all our other air defense units, and electronic warfare units.

"I thank everyone who works for Ukraine. Right now, internal resilience and work to strengthen our defense are especially important. Stable support for Ukraine, our defense, and coordinated diplomacy for peace are needed. I thank all partners who work with us in this way," the President concluded.

Air defense forces neutralized 125 enemy drones during the Russian night attack on January 11