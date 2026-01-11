Air defense forces neutralized 125 enemy drones during the Russian night attack on January 11

On the night of January 11, Russian troops launched another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 154 attack drones. According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00, air defense units managed to shoot down and suppress 125 UAVs of Shahed, "Gerbera" and other models. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare (EW) units were involved in repelling the attack. The main blow fell on the northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

Launch geography and air defense effectiveness

The enemy launched drones from eight main directions, including from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea (Gvardeyskoye). About 110 units of the total number were Shahed-type attack drones.

1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany

Results of air defense operations:

125 drones - destroyed or suppressed by EW means;

22 drones - hits recorded at 18 locations;

at 2 locations - falling debris of downed targets recorded.

The Air Force notes that as of morning, the attack is ongoing, and several enemy UAVs are still in the airspace of Ukraine. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the alarm is lifted and to strictly observe safety rules. Information about destruction and casualties at the hit locations is currently being clarified.

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11