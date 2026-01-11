Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11

The 1418th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. Over the past day, 173 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers continue massive shelling, using over 7,000 kamikaze drones and launching 56 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of assault operations is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements. High enemy activity was also recorded in the Huliaipole direction – 23 assaults were repelled.

Situation in other sectors of the front:

Kupiansk and Lyman directions: the enemy carried out 19 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Druzhliubivka.

Kostiantynivka direction: 13 attacks were repelled near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Shcherbynivka.

Oleksandrivka direction: 14 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Zlahoda and Rybne.

South Slobozhanskyi direction: 6 attacks were stopped in the area of Vovchansk and Hrafske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, and in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, one attack each was repelled.

