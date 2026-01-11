Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11

$42.990.00
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 9714 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 22020 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 40993 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 31452 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 28828 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 33437 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 56802 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39630 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39043 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Popular news
Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained MaduroJanuary 10, 09:46 PM • 5018 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratingsJanuary 10, 09:59 PM • 12916 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 10847 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit01:06 AM • 5382 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA01:12 AM • 9412 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 86975 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 113311 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 84218 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 105006 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110300 views
Actual
Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

173 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the occupiers used over 7,000 drones and 56 air strikes. The highest intensity of assaults is in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 11

The 1418th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has begun. Over the past day, 173 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupiers continue massive shelling, using over 7,000 kamikaze drones and launching 56 airstrikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The highest intensity of assault operations is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and other settlements. High enemy activity was also recorded in the Huliaipole direction – 23 assaults were repelled.

General Staff updates data on Russian losses: plus 1130 occupiers in a day, Russia has lost over 1.2 million personnel in total11.01.26, 07:00 • 1194 views

Situation in other sectors of the front:

  • Kupiansk and Lyman directions: the enemy carried out 19 attacks, trying to advance in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Druzhliubivka.
    • Kostiantynivka direction: 13 attacks were repelled near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and Shcherbynivka.
      • Oleksandrivka direction: 14 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Zlahoda and Rybne.
        • South Slobozhanskyi direction: 6 attacks were stopped in the area of Vovchansk and Hrafske.

          In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, and in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, one attack each was repelled. 

          1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany11.01.26, 08:05 • 1820 views

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine