At CinemaCon, Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes". The film will present a new Na'vi clan - the People of Ash, and will continue the story of Jake and Neytiri's family.
Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.
New Zealand police mistakenly took an 11-year-old girl for an adult patient, injected her with antipsychotic drugs and placed her in a mental hospital. The incident caused a wide resonance and investigation.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6. 8 occurred 160 km northwest of the Snares Islands. New Zealand authorities have declared a state of emergency and warned of dangerous currents along the coast.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.
France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.
Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.
On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.
Negotiations on the formation of international security forces for Ukraine will take place in Paris after a potential ceasefire. Military officials from over 30 countries will participate, including representatives from NATO and Asian countries.
The cruise ship Crown Princess with 3,100 passengers was caught in a severe storm near Milford Sound. As a result of the ship's tilting, 16 people were injured, but the liner continued its planned trip.
American actor Adam Sandler broke the dress code at the Oscars 2025 ceremony by wearing a $175,000 Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts. The comedian skipped the red carpet and joked about his look with host Conan O'Brien.
The Irish rock band U2 posted a photo of President Zelensky wearing blue and yellow on Instagram. The musicians added a special message about freedom and supported Ukraine with the words “Glory to Ukraine!”.
The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand expressed support for Ukraine after the spat between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering position on protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.
Avatar director James Cameron is planning to become a New Zealand citizen after 14 years of living in the country. He explains his decision by his unwillingness to return to the United States because of Donald Trump's policies.
American airline pilots received an unexpected warning about China's military exercises near Australia during a flight. The incident occurred in the Tasman Sea, forcing crews to quickly adjust routes through busy air corridors.
On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.
The President of Ukraine announced new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain and other countries worth billions of dollars. The Baltic and Nordic countries will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.
The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.
China's Defense Ministry has rejected Australia's accusations of insufficient information about military exercises in international waters. New Zealand confirmed its observation of Chinese naval forces in the region.
The Cook Islands have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China in various fields. This decision caused concern in New Zealand, which has constitutional ties with the islands.
The author of The Sandman is accused of forced BDSM relationships and sexual harassment.
Surpluses of raw milk contribute to price stabilization in Ukraine. Butter prices are likely to decline further as stocks of the product accumulate in warehouses.
A police patrol was hit by a car driver, killing the first female police officer in history. A 32-year-old suspect was detained, and three other people were injured in the incident.
Sydney celebrated New Year's Eve 2025 with a large-scale fireworks display over the harbor and bridge. More than a million spectators were expected to attend the event, which featured a performance by Robbie Williams and indigenous ceremonies.
Auckland marked the start of 2024 with a grand fireworks display near the Sky Tower. New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome the New Year after Kiribati and the Tonga Islands.
The first case of human infection with H5 avian influenza after contact with sick livestock has been detected in Los Angeles County. The patient has mild symptoms and is recovering at home after being treated with antiviral drugs.