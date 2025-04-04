New Zealand

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15328 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 27847 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64429 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213268 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122335 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391573 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310435 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244183 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131402 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213268 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391573 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254103 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310435 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2838 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13870 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45031 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72017 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57122 views
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon, Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes". The film will present a new Na'vi clan - the People of Ash, and will continue the story of Jake and Neytiri's family.

News of the World • April 4, 09:06 AM • 122025 views

Ukraine rose to 73rd place in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world

Ukraine took 73rd position in the ranking of the most powerful passports in the world, sharing it with Colombia, Tuvalu and El Salvador. Ireland took first place, surpassing other European countries.

Society • April 3, 05:19 AM • 7748 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22785 views

Trump administration preparing executive order to increase arms exports - Reuters

The Trump administration is planning an executive order that would ease military equipment exports by raising the minimum amounts for Congressional review. This could increase arms sales for major defense contractors.

News of the World • April 2, 01:01 PM • 13429 views

In New Zealand, an 11-year-old girl was mistakenly sent to a mental hospital, mistaken for a missing woman: this led to serious consequences

New Zealand police mistakenly took an 11-year-old girl for an adult patient, injected her with antipsychotic drugs and placed her in a mental hospital. The incident caused a wide resonance and investigation.

News of the World • April 2, 06:56 AM • 5024 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in New Zealand: a state of emergency has been declared

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6. 8 occurred 160 km northwest of the Snares Islands. New Zealand authorities have declared a state of emergency and warned of dangerous currents along the coast.

News of the World • March 25, 07:24 AM • 22824 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

The Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly tournament in Canada

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

Sports • March 19, 03:05 PM • 8511 views

Macron: Russia's permission is not required for the deployment of troops in Ukraine

France, Great Britain and other countries can deploy several thousand military contingents in Ukraine to guarantee security after the ceasefire, even without Russia's consent.

War • March 17, 08:00 AM • 84528 views

"Coalition of the willing" is moving into the operational phase, meeting planned for Thursday - Starmer

Keir Starmer has announced the transition of the "coalition of the willing" to the operational phase. A meeting of military personnel will take place on Thursday to support a possible ceasefire and the search for a just peace.

War • March 15, 01:22 PM • 177167 views

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Politics • March 12, 09:09 AM • 16896 views

More than 30 countries will participate in negotiations in Paris on planning international security forces for Ukraine - AP

Negotiations on the formation of international security forces for Ukraine will take place in Paris after a potential ceasefire. Military officials from over 30 countries will participate, including representatives from NATO and Asian countries.

War • March 10, 02:44 PM • 24067 views

Horror in a stormy sea: passengers of the cruise ship “Crown Princess” injured after a storm off New Zealandr

The cruise ship Crown Princess with 3,100 passengers was caught in a severe storm near Milford Sound. As a result of the ship's tilting, 16 people were injured, but the liner continued its planned trip.

News of the World • March 3, 12:58 PM • 25436 views

Adam Sandler surprised at the Oscars 2025: how the comedian broke fashion rules

American actor Adam Sandler broke the dress code at the Oscars 2025 ceremony by wearing a $175,000 Aviator Nation hoodie and basketball shorts. The comedian skipped the red carpet and joked about his look with host Conan O'Brien.

News of the World • March 3, 08:50 AM • 240450 views

The world-famous band U2 supported Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine

The Irish rock band U2 posted a photo of President Zelensky wearing blue and yellow on Instagram. The musicians added a special message about freedom and supported Ukraine with the words “Glory to Ukraine!”.

Culture • March 2, 11:09 AM • 51603 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand expressed support for Ukraine after the spat between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office. The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering position on protecting Ukraine's sovereignty.

Politics • March 1, 09:59 AM • 60654 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Avatar director James Cameron is planning to become a New Zealand citizen after 14 years of living in the country. He explains his decision by his unwillingness to return to the United States because of Donald Trump's policies.

News of the World • February 28, 09:03 AM • 146128 views

Chinese military exercises forced US pilots to urgently change routes

American airline pilots received an unexpected warning about China's military exercises near Australia during a flight. The incident occurred in the Tasman Sea, forcing crews to quickly adjust routes through busy air corridors.

News of the World • February 28, 03:35 AM • 31486 views

Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.

Society • February 26, 04:20 AM • 27301 views

Meetings, agreements, and negotiations with partners are being prepared: Zelensky told what the Ukrainian team is working on

The President of Ukraine announced new aid packages from Britain, Norway, Spain and other countries worth billions of dollars. The Baltic and Nordic countries will provide equipment and training for brigade-sized units.

War • February 25, 07:35 PM • 27074 views

New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia and allocates funds for Ukraine

The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 24, 02:57 AM • 26852 views

China denies Australian accusations of naval exercises in the Pacific

China's Defense Ministry has rejected Australia's accusations of insufficient information about military exercises in international waters. New Zealand confirmed its observation of Chinese naval forces in the region.

News of the World • February 23, 08:11 AM • 30211 views

The Cook Islands signed a strategic agreement with China against the interests of New Zealand

The Cook Islands have signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China in various fields. This decision caused concern in New Zealand, which has constitutional ties with the islands.

News of the World • February 15, 05:13 AM • 34506 views

Eight women accuse writer Neil Gaiman of sexual harassment

The author of The Sandman is accused of forced BDSM relationships and sexual harassment.

News of the World • January 14, 03:42 PM • 27141 views

Analyst tells what will happen to milk prices in Ukraine

Surpluses of raw milk contribute to price stabilization in Ukraine. Butter prices are likely to decline further as stocks of the product accumulate in warehouses.

Economy • January 4, 11:36 AM • 79021 views

In New Zealand, a female police officer was killed for the first time during an attack on a patrol

A police patrol was hit by a car driver, killing the first female police officer in history. A 32-year-old suspect was detained, and three other people were injured in the incident.

News of the World • January 2, 04:39 AM • 30001 views

Sydney welcomed 2025 with a grand fireworks display over the harbor

Sydney celebrated New Year's Eve 2025 with a large-scale fireworks display over the harbor and bridge. More than a million spectators were expected to attend the event, which featured a performance by Robbie Williams and indigenous ceremonies.

News of the World • December 31, 01:15 PM • 21930 views

Fireworks in the sky: New Zealand was one of the first to welcome the New Year

Auckland marked the start of 2024 with a grand fireworks display near the Sky Tower. New Zealand became one of the first countries to welcome the New Year after Kiribati and the Tonga Islands.

News of the World • December 31, 11:13 AM • 23292 views

First human case of avian influenza reported in Los Angeles

The first case of human infection with H5 avian influenza after contact with sick livestock has been detected in Los Angeles County. The patient has mild symptoms and is recovering at home after being treated with antiviral drugs.

Society • December 24, 06:27 AM • 17202 views