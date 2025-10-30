New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea
Kyiv • UNN
New Zealand imposes sanctions on 65 more shadow fleet vessels and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.
New Zealand has imposed sanctions against 65 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea involved in processing and transporting Russian oil. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated that New Zealand is imposing sanctions against another 65 shadow fleet vessels and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea involved in processing and transporting Russian oil, as well as facilitating oil-related payments.
As Peters noted, these entities are part of a broader network that facilitates Russian oil trade, undermining global efforts to limit funding for Russia's illegal war.
By targeting the oil supply chain, New Zealand is acting decisively in support of international efforts to bring Russia to the negotiating table
Recall
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced that his country is lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, joining Canada, the EU, and the UK.