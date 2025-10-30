New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea

$42.080.01
48.980.00
uken
04:50 PM • 12844 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 22404 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 17621 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 22364 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49577 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10014 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 26597 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24340 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27939 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 19096 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35616 views
India's largest refinery seeks supplies from America after US sanctions against Russia - BloombergOctober 30, 11:55 AM • 9652 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in ChinaOctober 30, 12:42 PM • 10573 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflictOctober 30, 03:14 PM • 16636 views
Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social media03:42 PM • 4264 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35751 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49581 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 49417 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 110840 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 100310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
António Guterres
Winston Peters
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Sloviansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 2056 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 40925 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 47378 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 70866 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 74565 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
B61 nuclear bomb
ChatGPT

New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

New Zealand imposes sanctions on 65 more shadow fleet vessels and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea.

New Zealand expands sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet' and companies from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea

New Zealand has imposed sanctions against 65 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea involved in processing and transporting Russian oil. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters stated that New Zealand is imposing sanctions against another 65 shadow fleet vessels and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea involved in processing and transporting Russian oil, as well as facilitating oil-related payments.

 - the publication writes.

As Peters noted, these entities are part of a broader network that facilitates Russian oil trade, undermining global efforts to limit funding for Russia's illegal war.

By targeting the oil supply chain, New Zealand is acting decisively in support of international efforts to bring Russia to the negotiating table 

- Peters added.

Recall

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced that his country is lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel, joining Canada, the EU, and the UK.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Winston Peters
New Zealand
European Union
North Korea
Canada
Great Britain
Iran