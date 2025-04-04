Winston Peters

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11661 views

06:32 PM • 20326 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 59711 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205299 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118091 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305638 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212953 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243805 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254895 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124570 views

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205299 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384157 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250825 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Winston Peters

New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia and allocates funds for Ukraine

The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 24, 02:57 AM • 26852 views

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Kuleba discusses Global Peace Summit and bilateral relations with his New Zealand counterpart

They discussed the Peace Summit and the development of bilateral cooperation: Kuleba had a conversation with his New Zealand counterpart.

Politics • May 27, 06:10 PM • 23986 views

New Zealand introduces a new package of anti-Russian sanctions

New Zealand has imposed new sanctions on 28 individuals and 14 legal entities involved in the transfer of weapons from North Korea and Iran to Russia, as well as in facilitating the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

War • May 15, 11:56 PM • 25069 views

New Zealand plans to strengthen cooperation with NATO and contribute to support for Ukraine

New Zealand plans to strengthen cooperation with NATO, contribute to Ukraine's self-defense, and finalize a new partnership with NATO in the coming months.

Politics • April 5, 06:23 AM • 29049 views

New Zealand imposes new sanctions against Russia

New Zealand imposed additional sanctions on 61 Russian individuals and companies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War • February 29, 06:56 AM • 28635 views

New Zealand discusses joining the expanded AUKUS grouping of Australia, the UK and the US

New Zealand will start negotiations with Australia on cooperation within the AUKUS and believes that the United States should work more intensively in the Pacific region.

News of the World • January 31, 12:20 PM • 23118 views