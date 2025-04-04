Winston Peters

The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also
allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.
They discussed the Peace Summit and the development of bilateral cooperation: Kuleba had a conversation with his New Zealand
counterpart.
New Zealand has imposed new sanctions on 28 individuals and 14 legal entities involved in the transfer of weapons from North Korea
and Iran to Russia, as well as in facilitating the forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.
New Zealand plans to strengthen cooperation with NATO, contribute to Ukraine's self-defense, and finalize a new partnership with
NATO in the coming months.
New Zealand imposed additional sanctions on 61 Russian individuals and companies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
New Zealand will start negotiations with Australia on cooperation within the AUKUS and believes that the United States should work
more intensively in the Pacific region.