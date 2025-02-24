ukenru
New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia and allocates funds for Ukraine

New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia and allocates funds for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26228 views

The New Zealand authorities announced sanctions against 27 individuals and 25 legal entities from Russia. The country has also allocated $3 million to the URTF for Ukraine's recovery.

New Zealand authorities have announced a package of additional sanctions against Russian citizens and businesses in support of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand and Stuff.

Details

On Sunday, February 23, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced tougher sanctions against Russian companies and support for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

Image

The new sanctions will apply to both individuals and legal entities.

The list includes 27 individuals and 25 legal entities

- the agency said in a statement.

According to Foreign Minister Winston Peters, these sanctions will affect “those involved in Russia's military-industrial complex and energy sector.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that the sanctions list includes “Russian entities involved in the forced resettlement or re-education of Ukrainian children and high-ranking North Korean military personnel involved in providing strategic assistance to Russia in military operations.

The minister also announced a further contribution of $3 million to the URTF (Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund), which is helping Ukraine and is managed by the World Bank.

“The Fund supports the government of Ukraine in maintaining services, conducting relief activities, and planning and implementing recovery, reconstruction, and reforms,” said Winston Peters.

Recall

The UK will announce a new package of sanctions against Russia on the third anniversary of the invasion. Minister David Lammy announced his intention to “tighten the screws” and undermine the Russian military machine.

Bessent: US may adjust sanctions against Russia depending on Russia's readiness to negotiate over war in Ukraine20.02.25, 15:15 • 39290 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
winston-petersWinston Peters
world-bankWorld Bank
new-zealandNew Zealand
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

