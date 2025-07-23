$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
06:28 AM • 12133 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 17074 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 29366 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 49968 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 96455 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 102156 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 95270 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 76789 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 74394 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 53443 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
73%
745mm
Popular news
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 15094 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 12001 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 13206 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 24770 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 30209 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 12117 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 31962 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 133811 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 182212 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 177458 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vasyl Malyuk
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 64403 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 190819 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 282190 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 293000 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 286223 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17095 views

US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the 50-day period given to the Kremlin by President Trump for a deal on the war in Ukraine is a "window of opportunity," not a fixed deadline. She emphasized that the situation can change quickly.

50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department

The 50-day deadline given by US President Donald Trump to the Kremlin for concluding an agreement on the war in Ukraine is not fixed. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, 50 days is a "window of opportunity" during which progress can be made on a ceasefire.

I would advise caution when the president mentions a certain time frame or "window of opportunity" - it can mean any moment within that window

- said the State Department spokeswoman.

She emphasized that "truly meaningful negotiations" were held in the process of dialogue on a peace agreement and there was "a process moving forward."

"The situation can change very quickly. That is, the day you define a certain window of opportunity, two days later it may no longer correspond to reality - due to new circumstances or agreements," Bruce noted.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reacted to the new deadline from the US for Putin, stating that "50 days to think is too much."

If there is no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, Russia will face high tariffs and secondary sanctions - White House17.07.25, 23:02 • 4792 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9