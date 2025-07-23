50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department

The 50-day deadline given by US President Donald Trump to the Kremlin for concluding an agreement on the war in Ukraine is not fixed. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, 50 days is a "window of opportunity" during which progress can be made on a ceasefire.

I would advise caution when the president mentions a certain time frame or "window of opportunity" - it can mean any moment within that window - said the State Department spokeswoman.

She emphasized that "truly meaningful negotiations" were held in the process of dialogue on a peace agreement and there was "a process moving forward."

"The situation can change very quickly. That is, the day you define a certain window of opportunity, two days later it may no longer correspond to reality - due to new circumstances or agreements," Bruce noted.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

The Office of the President of Ukraine reacted to the new deadline from the US for Putin, stating that "50 days to think is too much."

If there is no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, Russia will face high tariffs and secondary sanctions - White House