If there is no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, Russia will face high tariffs and secondary sanctions - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1808 views

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said Russia would face high tariffs and secondary sanctions if there was no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days. Countries buying Russian oil will also be sanctioned.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that if there is no ceasefire in Ukraine within 50 days, Russia will face very high tariffs and secondary sanctions. Leavitt said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

"50 days, as the President clearly stated, if a ceasefire or peace agreement is not reached within this time, if Russia refuses to legitimately agree to a ceasefire, then it will face very high tariffs, and will also face secondary sanctions. So, countries that buy oil from Russia will also be subject to sanctions, and, of course, this will deeply harm the Russian economy."

- Leavitt stated.

She emphasized that Trump wants the war to end with a diplomatic solution.

"He is promoting this idea, his administration has spent many hours and a lot of time trying to resolve this war."

- Leavitt added.

Recall,

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days.

