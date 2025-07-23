Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign

$41.820.07
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
06:28 AM • 12518 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 17373 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 29627 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 50223 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 96680 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 102291 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 95358 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 76819 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 74423 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 53445 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Enemy attack left part of Sumy without electricityJuly 22, 11:15 PM • 16163 views
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 13089 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 14289 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire world03:12 AM • 25887 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 32329 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 12502 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 32411 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 134034 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 182411 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 177653 views
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 64501 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 190916 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 282286 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 293085 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 286303 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32490 views

People born from July 23 to August 22 under the sign of Leo are charismatic leaders, ruled by the Sun. They strive to be the best, exude confidence and loyalty, but hide deep emotionality.

Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign

From July 23 to August 22, people are born who seem to be made for the stage - charismatic, strong, stubborn. These are representatives of the astrological zodiac sign Leo. They do not tolerate mediocrity: they need to be the best, but behind this desire often hides a deep emotionality, which Leos reveal only to the chosen few. This is reported by UNN.

Personality characteristics

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22, and the very fact that their ruling planet is the Sun says a lot about their essence. Leos radiate confidence, strength, vital energy, and often become natural leaders in any team.

Leo belongs to the element of Fire, like Aries and Sagittarius, but its fire is not a spontaneous flame. It is a constant sign that radiates stability in aspirations, loyalty to the chosen goal, but also stubbornness and unwillingness to change beliefs.

Leos love everything bright and grand. They are drawn to attention, to situations where they can express themselves. They need to be not just good - they need to be the best. But this need for recognition is not pure vanity - for Leo, praise and approval from others often gives them the strength to create, inspire, and lead.

These are people who instinctively take responsibility. In difficult moments, they are able to support others, make decisions, protect, even if it means sacrificing themselves. But at the same time, Leos are very sensitive to contempt, injustice, and betrayal.

Leos often seem proud, sometimes even arrogant, but this is rather a shell that protects their vulnerable inner dignity. They also do not tolerate self-pity and try to be or seem strong despite everything. And if a Leo has allowed you to see their weakness - this is the highest manifestation of trust.

Love

In love, Leo is a volcano of feelings. They don't just need to be with someone - they are looking for a love worthy of romantic movies. Leo relationships are often bright, emotional, full of passion and drama. Leo wants a partner who admires them, but also isn't afraid to be an equal. Leo can be the most devoted companion. They are capable of deep loyalty, grand gestures, romance in its purest form. But if they are betrayed or devalued - it will be almost impossible to restore the relationship.

Professional sphere

In the professional sphere, Leos strive to realize themselves where they can be in the spotlight, lead others, or create. They can be excellent managers, artists, lawyers, teachers, designers. It is difficult for them to work without recognition, without space for self-expression. And if a Leo does not feel needed or important - they begin to fade.

At the same time, this sign is characterized by excessive self-love, intolerance to criticism, and a tendency to dramatize events. Leo can impose their opinion, convinced that they know everything better than everyone else. But sometimes it is their self-belief that often saves where others give up.

One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–2720.07.25, 10:27 • 155968 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPublications
