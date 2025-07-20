$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27 20 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

From July 21 to 27, 2025, one of the most stressful weeks of the year is expected due to a powerful T-square and the New Moon's opposition to Pluto. This could lead to an escalation of conflicts, financial problems, and natural disasters, requiring spiritual maturity and inner balance.

One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27

This week is one of those that will forever leave a mark on history. What awaits us from July 21 to 27 - professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically.

The planetary picture continues to build complex configurations, and at the earthly level, they can manifest through trials, conflicts, tension in society and within each of us.

- Bazylenko pointed out.

T-square: Mars, Ketu, Venus and the Axis of Karma

From July 21 to 24, a powerful T-square forms between:

– Mars and Ketu in Virgo — karmic aggression of the past, which is now returning;

– Venus in Gemini — a point of tension in the sphere of feelings, relationships, finances;

– Rahu in Pisces — the vector of evolution, pulling towards faith, ideals or illusions.

This aspect can activate:

• the return of old conflicts in relationships, both romantic and diplomatic;

• situations where one will have to karmically pay debts, and someone else — on the contrary, receive a return;

• emotional breakdowns, outbursts of jealousy, resentment, claims;

• exacerbation of financial problems related to past decisions.

New Moon on July 24 in Leo — exact opposition to Pluto in Aquarius

The culmination of tension is the new moon on July 24 at 22:11 (Kyiv) in the 3rd degree of Leo, in clear opposition to Pluto in Aquarius.

The aspect will be active from July 22 to 26, and brings:

• exacerbation of political conflicts, an attempt to impose power through pressure, dictatorship;

• impulse to protests, civil disobedience, violence;

• sharp natural events: heat, fires, explosions, unpredictable natural phenomena;

• exacerbation of health, especially unclear diagnoses or difficult-to-control symptoms.

This aspect can also "raise" old traumas, illnesses, emotional patterns that have long been hidden.

Mercury and Black Moon: July 23–25

From July 23 to 25, retrograde Mercury in tension with the Black Moon can bring lies, insults, and information provocations. Words become dangerous.

"Don't fall for the first impression — it's better to be silent than to regret," Bazylenko advises.

Trapezoid Configuration — Our Chance to Pass with Dignity

At the moment of the new moon, a powerful trapezoid figure forms between the Sun, Moon, Uranus, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto.

The essence of the trapezoid is not to act from a point of tension, but to cross it through auxiliary planets.

• Saturn provides support: plan, structure, discipline.

• Neptune opens a channel of faith, prayer, deep intuition.

• Uranus — sudden insight, a new way out, an unconventional solution.

This trapezoid teaches: only by balancing strength with reason, intuition, and wisdom can we pass through tension without destruction.

White Moon of the Universe: the presence of a Guardian Angel

At the moment of the new moon, the Sun and Moon will also be near the White Moon of the Universe — a symbol of higher protection, spiritual care, the presence of a Guardian Angel.

This means:

• those who carry light, goodness, who do not respond to evil with evil — will be under heavenly protection;

• this is a period for quiet faith, prayer, working with subtle meanings;

• spiritual purification, good deeds, gratitude — work powerfully now.

New is born in darkness

Despite the tension this week, the new moon on July 24 is a point of new beginning.

It is in the moment of darkness that light is born.

This is an ideal day to consciously influence your future:

— write down your intentions;

— make a wish;

— plan the next month, focusing on what is truly important.

Even if there's a storm around, each of us has an inner space where silence, hope, and faith reside.

Ask for peace, goodness, and inner strength.

The world will respond — through actions, people, signs.

"Conclusion: unpredictability that requires spiritual maturity

This week is one of the most unpredictable in 2025.

Sharp exacerbations of military conflicts, natural disasters, and dangerous social unrest are possible anywhere in the world. This is a moment of awakening for all humanity.

We cannot control all external events. But we can choose how to act.

We can choose not to continue the aggression that the world returns to us.

We can respond with wisdom.

We can remain light!", the astrologer pointed out.

Aries

This week will force you to look at yourself through the eyes of others.

Many emotions related to love, children, recognition. Are you truly happy in what you create?

Advice: allow yourself joy, but don't shift responsibility for it onto others.

Taurus

Home affairs may come to the forefront — family, parents, housing. A feeling of pressure or emotional exacerbation is possible.

Advice: protect your space and those you love, but don't hold grudges — speak sincerely.

Gemini

Information, meetings, communication — everything becomes louder, more intense, but also more conflictual. It's important not to break down over trifles.

Advice: filter your words — your speech can heal or wound. Choose the former.

Cancer

The week highlights the theme of values and money. Issues of self-esteem and old debts — both financial and emotional — may arise.

Advice: don't cling to the past — accept the new reality and act with dignity.

Leo

Center stage — that's you. But the world is sharp now, and every step you take is under scrutiny.

Advice: don't prove your point by force. Prove it with light and calm. This is your chance to renew yourself.

Virgo

Your strength may be going into an internal struggle. Psychological themes, health, losses — everything requires silence and re-evaluation.

Advice: don't dig into others' weaknesses. Look gently at your own. There — the source of new strength.

Libra

The people around you are your mirror. Some relationships may go through trials, especially those where there was no balance.

Advice: don't cling to those who leave. But be open to those who appear — honestly and anew.

Scorpio

The sphere of responsibility, goals, and social role is under a magnifying glass. If you built something on coercion — it's cracking.

Advice: stand tall. A sense of dignity is more valuable than any result now.

Sagittarius

Time to rethink your beliefs. What you believed in may crack. But now is the opportunity to find deeper truth.

Advice: don't argue — listen. Don't preach — inspire.

Capricorn

It's time to pay debts — not only financial, but also emotional. Difficult conversations, conflicts in the topic of trust are possible.

Advice: honest truth is better than a sweet lie. But give yourself and others time to accept.

Aquarius

Relationships are in a zone of transformation. Everything that was held together by compromise or fear will not withstand the tension now.

Advice: if someone is next to you — truly choose each other. Not out of habit.

Pisces

The body asks for silence. The soul — for attention. Work, routine, health — the main themes of the week.

Advice: don't save others at your own expense. First — take care of your own stability.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Kyiv
