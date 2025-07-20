$41.870.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cloudy with clearings, rain in Ukraine: weather forecast for July 20 20 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 1148 views

On July 20, cloudy weather with short-term rains and thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine in the western, northern, central, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Air temperature will range from +20°C to +32°C depending on the region.

Cloudy with clearings, rain in Ukraine: weather forecast for July 20

On Sunday, July 20, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rains in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are expected in the western, northern, and during the day in the central, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Daytime temperature 20-25°, in the south and east 27-32° during the day, in the Carpathians 17-22° during the day.

Wind western, south-western, 7-12 m/s.

In the Kyiv region, forecasters predict short-term rains, with thunderstorms in some areas. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +25°C.

In Kyiv, it will be cloudy throughout the day, with no significant precipitation.

The daytime air temperature will be +22°C.

Beach season: where in Ukraine is it safe to swim?19.07.25, 19:04 • 3862 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

