Cloudy with clearings, rain in Ukraine: weather forecast for July 20 20 July 2025

On Sunday, July 20, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine, with short-term rains in some regions. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, are expected in the western, northern, and during the day in the central, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Daytime temperature 20-25°, in the south and east 27-32° during the day, in the Carpathians 17-22° during the day.

Wind western, south-western, 7-12 m/s.

In the Kyiv region, forecasters predict short-term rains, with thunderstorms in some areas. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +25°C.

In Kyiv, it will be cloudy throughout the day, with no significant precipitation.

The daytime air temperature will be +22°C.

