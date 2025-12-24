US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 days
Kyiv • UNN
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the war in Ukraine could end within the next 90 days. He emphasized that the Trump administration is working towards peace and will pressure both sides to end the conflict.
The end of the war in Ukraine is possible within the next 90 days. This was stated on Fox News by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, Ukraine is suffering from Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, but the Russians are also suffering significant damage from Ukrainian strikes, so this war must end.
President Trump, I think, proceeds from the fact that the killings must stop. It's senseless. It's been going on for four years. No one is gaining any strategic advantage. And the death and destruction simply have to end.
He added that the Trump administration continues to work for peace and will pressure both sides to achieve the goal.
Recall
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker called the negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war productive.
