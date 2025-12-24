US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 days

The end of the war in Ukraine is possible within the next 90 days. This was stated on Fox News by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, reports UNN.

According to him, Ukraine is suffering from Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, but the Russians are also suffering significant damage from Ukrainian strikes, so this war must end.

President Trump, I think, proceeds from the fact that the killings must stop. It's senseless. It's been going on for four years. No one is gaining any strategic advantage. And the death and destruction simply have to end.