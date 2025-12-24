US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 days

$42.100.05
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - mediaDecember 24, 12:45 PM • 7396 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retailDecember 24, 01:13 PM • 12415 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 10736 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 14615 views
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements05:26 PM • 5044 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 14657 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 21240 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 22055 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 28837 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 10765 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 22854 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 11215 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 36700 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 32899 views
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that the war in Ukraine could end within the next 90 days. He emphasized that the Trump administration is working towards peace and will pressure both sides to end the conflict.

The end of the war in Ukraine is possible within the next 90 days. This was stated on Fox News by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is suffering from Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, but the Russians are also suffering significant damage from Ukrainian strikes, so this war must end.

President Trump, I think, proceeds from the fact that the killings must stop. It's senseless. It's been going on for four years. No one is gaining any strategic advantage. And the death and destruction simply have to end.

- said Whitaker.

He added that the Trump administration continues to work for peace and will pressure both sides to achieve the goal.

Recall

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker called the negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war productive.

Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Trump amid unresolved territorial issues24.12.25, 11:56 • 2642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

