Zelenskyy seeks meeting with Trump amid unresolved territorial issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to resolve the most sensitive issues of a future peace agreement with Russia, such as territorial control, after the latest round of talks between the US and Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In a statement to reporters released by his office on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian and American delegations were close to finalizing a 20-point plan at talks last weekend in Miami.

"This is a document called a framework document – a fundamental document on ending the war, a political document between us, America, Europe, and the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

We are ready to meet with the United States at the leadership level to resolve sensitive issues. Such issues as territorial issues should be discussed at the leadership level - Zelenskyy noted.

US President Trump, the publication writes, has long stated that he wants to end the deadliest war in Europe since World War II, but has so far failed to achieve significant concessions from the warring parties.

Zelenskyy said that the latest 20-point framework draft is a significant evolution compared to the 28-point plan previously discussed by the United States and Russia. Ukraine will maintain its army at its current level of 800,000 personnel, and additional documents agreed with the United States and European allies will provide reliable guarantees for its security.

"...We will be able to see a strong Ukraine – supported by a Coalition of the Willing, with a mechanism for monitoring peace compliance and with specific issues for responding to any potential renewed aggression from Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian and American officials were also working on several documents related to post-war reconstruction and investment.

Unresolved territorial issues

However, despite progress, Ukraine and the United States have still not found common ground on territorial issues, the publication notes.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's proposal is to "stay where we are," ceasing hostilities along the current front lines. "Moscow, whose forces are slowly advancing," wants Kyiv to withdraw troops from the entire eastern Donetsk region, about a quarter of which is still under Ukrainian control.

Zelenskyy said that Washington is trying to find a compromise and is seeking to create a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone in the area.

No agreement has also been reached on the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Zelenskyy said. Europe's largest nuclear power plant is located in territory under Russian military control, near the front line. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine proposes to create a small economic zone there, the publication writes.

According to Zelenskyy, "Moscow will study the new 20-point proposal, and then the next steps will be determined," the publication writes.

"We say: if all regions are included and if we stay where we are, then we will reach an agreement," Zelenskyy said.

"But if we do not agree to stay where we are, there are two options: either the war continues, or something will have to be decided regarding all potential economic zones," Zelenskyy pointed out.

