Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15548 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28316 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64617 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213565 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122478 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310617 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131663 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391736 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310617 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2996 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14065 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45241 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57171 views
Energoatom reacted to rumors that Russia is launching the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.

War • April 3, 03:07 PM • 11729 views

Three Russian generals received suspicion in the case of the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP - SBU

The SBU has collected evidence against 6 Russians, including three generals, for the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in March 2022. They gave orders to attack the station with heavy weapons.

War • April 3, 01:06 PM • 6502 views

Diesel generators at the ZNPP are operational, but the situation at the station is difficult - Grossi

The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.

Technologies • March 28, 08:57 AM • 22430 views

Ukraine has asked the IAEA to clarify the situation regarding the diesel tank at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Tykhyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.

War • March 27, 04:01 PM • 24806 views

MFA became aware of damage to diesel reservoir at ZNPP: Ukraine points to Russian inability to ensure safety of the station

A diesel reservoir was damaged at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russians are not able to ensure the safety of the station and called for the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the control of Ukraine.

War • March 26, 02:15 PM • 33189 views

Russia says it will not hand over Zapadnaya NPP to "Ukraine or any other country"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is a Russian nuclear facility and its transfer to Ukraine is impossible. All employees of the station are citizens of Russia, and "their lives cannot be played with".

War • March 25, 08:18 PM • 27423 views

It will take up to 2.5 years to “get the ZNPP back on its feet” - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ZNPP belongs to Ukraine. Its restoration may take up to 2.5 years. Trump offered US assistance in managing the plant.

War • March 25, 06:46 PM • 21637 views

Electricity consumption is at a seasonal level, but it is worth saving in the evening - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.

Society • March 25, 08:59 AM • 12800 views

All nuclear power plants belong to the people of Ukraine: Zelenskyy responded to Trump's statement

Zelenskyy stated that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants are owned by the people. He added that the issue of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was not discussed with Trump, but it is open for investment.

Politics • March 20, 02:42 PM • 9177 views

Zelenskyy confirmed the US interest in restoring the Zaporizhzhia NPP

During the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump inquired about the Zaporizhzhia station and the possible participation of the USA in its restoration. During the conversation, only one Ukrainian NPP was mentioned.

Economy • March 19, 10:23 PM • 16926 views

“I don’t know anything about this, but the station is ours”: Zelensky on whether Trump and Putin discussed control over the Zapadnaya NPP

The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.

War • March 18, 08:44 PM • 13338 views

Negotiations for peace in Ukraine: Kursk region, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and occupied territories - these issues are being considered, Vitkoff said

Trump's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff said that the issues of the Kursk region, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the occupied territories are being discussed in the negotiations on Ukraine. Ceasefire is a complex process.

Politics • March 16, 06:53 PM • 34210 views

Procurement of equipment in Bulgaria for two power units of Khmelnytskyi NPP: Zelenskyy signed the bill

The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Economy • March 13, 08:15 PM • 17051 views

We discussed with Ukraine the land plots that will be preserved and lost, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP - Trump

The US discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Details of the final agreement are also being discussed.

War • March 13, 05:25 PM • 118849 views

Unstable situation with nuclear and physical nuclear safety remains at ZNPP - IAEA

The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. The IAEA team has heard explosions at various distances from the station site almost every day.

War • March 13, 01:53 PM • 14224 views

Russian occupiers sentenced a ZNPP employee for allegedly attempting sabotage

The occupying "court" sentenced 56-year-old ZNPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison for allegedly planning sabotage. The woman was accused of attempting to blow up a power line in Enerhodar in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine.

War • March 6, 01:37 PM • 13874 views

No politics: Grossi explained the rotation of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine's consent.

The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.

War • March 4, 12:31 AM • 79425 views

Ukraine will demand approval of IAEA rotation at ZNPP

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Politics • March 3, 02:07 PM • 30249 views

The Center for Strategic Communications explained: Russia violates the rights of IAEA experts and international norms

Russia is violating the rights of IAEA experts at ZNPP, forcing them to stay at the plant for about 80 days under psychological pressure. The occupiers blocked the legal evacuation route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.

War • March 3, 12:12 PM • 64151 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

A new IAEA monitoring mission with three experts arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The rotation of the observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties with the safe passage of the team in the context of hostilities.

War • March 1, 10:30 PM • 74291 views

Russia is building power transmission lines towards ZNPP - former plant employee

Russia is building power lines from Crimea to connect ZNPP to its grid. An expert at the plant warns that once connected, it will be almost impossible to return the plant to Ukrainian control.

War • February 27, 01:11 PM • 28390 views

Rada opens the way to purchase Russian reactors for KhNPPs - delegate

The Verkhovna Rada did not support blocking resolutions on the law on the purchase of Rosatom reactors for KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4. The half-billion-euro project envisages completion of the power units within 2.5-4 years.

Economy • February 26, 01:55 PM • 22627 views

Galushchenko: Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on energy sector in three years

Over the three years of war, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 18 GW of generation facilities, including ZNPP, have been occupied, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars.

War • February 24, 02:00 PM • 20506 views

“Energoatom is preparing to build two new power units using Westinghouse technology

NNEGC Energoatom is preparing to build the fifth and sixth AP1000 power units from Westinghouse. The construction of one unit can take about 5 years, subject to proper financing.

Economy • February 23, 08:57 AM • 104165 views

“Stop Russia's nuclear blackmail": Sibiga talks to IAEA Director General

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.

War • February 21, 03:48 PM • 24153 views

IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP has not yet taken place due to Russian provocative actions - regulator

The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.

War • February 17, 10:09 AM • 25344 views

IAEA makes statement on Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP

After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.

War • February 16, 05:03 AM • 103957 views

Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Chornobyl: the country that strikes such attacks does not want peace, they do not want dialogue

A Russian Shahed drone with 50 kg of explosives attacked the sarcophagus of the 4th reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Zelenskyy said at the Munich conference that the attack demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to engage in dialogue.

War • February 15, 09:52 AM • 25334 views

Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, announced the suspension of the rotation of experts due to increased military activity. This happened after the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl sarcophagus on February 14.

War • February 14, 03:05 PM • 23941 views

In what cases can blackouts be introduced in Ukraine: expert answers

If the temperature drops to -7. ..-9°C or there are new attacks on the power grid, Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions. Nuclear power accounts for 55% of generation, but the situation with gas remains difficult.

Society • February 14, 12:31 PM • 29240 views