Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Energoatom stated that rumors about the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP are an attempt to legitimize the occupation of the station. Only Ukrainian specialists have the right to manage the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the company emphasized.
The SBU has collected evidence against 6 Russians, including three generals, for the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in March 2022. They gave orders to attack the station with heavy weapons.
The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the IAEA to check the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the diesel tank was damaged. Ukraine emphasizes the inability of the Russian Federation to ensure the safety of the station.
A diesel reservoir was damaged at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russians are not able to ensure the safety of the station and called for the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the control of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is a Russian nuclear facility and its transfer to Ukraine is impossible. All employees of the station are citizens of Russia, and "their lives cannot be played with".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the ZNPP belongs to Ukraine. Its restoration may take up to 2.5 years. Trump offered US assistance in managing the plant.
Ukrenergo reported that electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly, especially from 17:00 to 21:00.
Zelenskyy stated that all Ukrainian nuclear power plants are owned by the people. He added that the issue of ownership of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was not discussed with Trump, but it is open for investment.
During the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump inquired about the Zaporizhzhia station and the possible participation of the USA in its restoration. During the conversation, only one Ukrainian NPP was mentioned.
The President stated that he does not know whether Trump and Putin discussed the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukraine will not allow the station to operate without its participation and counts on the support of the IAEA.
Trump's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff said that the issues of the Kursk region, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the occupied territories are being discussed in the negotiations on Ukraine. Ceasefire is a complex process.
The President of Ukraine signed a bill allowing "Energoatom" to purchase equipment in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
The US discussed territorial concessions with Ukraine, including regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Details of the final agreement are also being discussed.
The situation with nuclear and physical safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains unstable. The IAEA team has heard explosions at various distances from the station site almost every day.
The occupying "court" sentenced 56-year-old ZNPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison for allegedly planning sabotage. The woman was accused of attempting to blow up a power line in Enerhodar in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine.
The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.
Russia is violating the rights of IAEA experts at ZNPP, forcing them to stay at the plant for about 80 days under psychological pressure. The occupiers blocked the legal evacuation route through the territory controlled by Ukraine.
A new IAEA monitoring mission with three experts arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The rotation of the observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties with the safe passage of the team in the context of hostilities.
Russia is building power lines from Crimea to connect ZNPP to its grid. An expert at the plant warns that once connected, it will be almost impossible to return the plant to Ukrainian control.
The Verkhovna Rada did not support blocking resolutions on the law on the purchase of Rosatom reactors for KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4. The half-billion-euro project envisages completion of the power units within 2.5-4 years.
Over the three years of war, Russia has carried out more than 30 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 18 GW of generation facilities, including ZNPP, have been occupied, and the damage amounts to billions of dollars.
NNEGC Energoatom is preparing to build the fifth and sixth AP1000 power units from Westinghouse. The construction of one unit can take about 5 years, subject to proper financing.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.
The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.
After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.
A Russian Shahed drone with 50 kg of explosives attacked the sarcophagus of the 4th reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Zelenskyy said at the Munich conference that the attack demonstrates Russia's unwillingness to engage in dialogue.
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, announced the suspension of the rotation of experts due to increased military activity. This happened after the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl sarcophagus on February 14.
If the temperature drops to -7. ..-9°C or there are new attacks on the power grid, Ukraine may introduce power supply restrictions. Nuclear power accounts for 55% of generation, but the situation with gas remains difficult.