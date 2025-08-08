IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs

The International Atomic Energy Agency has completed an extended mission in Ukraine, for the first time assessing the condition of key substations that ensure the safe operation of nuclear power plants. The experts' conclusion: attacks on the energy grid directly threaten nuclear safety.

This is reported by UNN, referring to information from the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

From July 29 to August 8, 2025, the IAEA conducted a new expert mission in Ukraine, the purpose of which was to inspect not only nuclear facilities, but also critically important substations that power Ukrainian nuclear power plants. This is the first such inspection during the entire war.

Experts noted significant progress in restoring damaged energy facilities, but confirmed: risks remain high, especially amid continuous Russian attacks on the energy system.

The safe operation of nuclear power plants depends on reliable external electricity supply. Attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid pose direct threats to the safe operation of nuclear power plants, which can lead to emergency situations. The systematic work of the IAEA is extremely important for objectively informing the world community about the consequences of Russian energy terror and developing effective solutions aimed at preventing nuclear and radiation accidents. - emphasized the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The IAEA noted the need for additional technical assistance, and the results of the inspection will be used to develop an international methodology for assessing nuclear safety risks during wartime.

Kyiv expects that Ukraine's experience will become the basis for adapting nuclear protection standards in other regions that may potentially be threatened by armed conflict.

Recall

The IAEA team at the Zaporizhzhia NPP recorded hundreds of small arms shots on the evening of July 12. The next morning, numerous shell casings were found near power units No. 5 and No. 6, indicating military activity.