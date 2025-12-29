Moscow tries to disrupt diplomacy: Zelenskyy discussed with Merz Russian fake about attack on Putin's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They discussed the negotiations in Florida and the Russian fake, which Moscow is trying to disrupt diplomacy and justify prolonging the war, UNN reports.

Just spoke with Chancellor Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the results of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main points that were raised and the key issues. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today's Russian fake, which Moscow is trying to disrupt diplomacy and justify prolonging the war. - Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin needs to get used to the idea that he must end the war, strikes, and bloodshed.

Ukraine is doing everything for peace to prevail. Russia needs to stop being creative about how to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has made all proposals. I thank Germany, everyone in Europe, and the United States for their support on the path to peace. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.