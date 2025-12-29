$42.060.13
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5420 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 7728 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 12288 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 13928 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 18726 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 35405 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54690 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 59079 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51838 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Moscow tries to disrupt diplomacy: Zelenskyy discussed with Merz Russian fake about attack on Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The results of the meeting with President Trump and the Russian fake, which is trying to disrupt diplomacy, were discussed.

Moscow tries to disrupt diplomacy: Zelenskyy discussed with Merz Russian fake about attack on Putin's residence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They discussed the negotiations in Florida and the Russian fake, which Moscow is trying to disrupt diplomacy and justify prolonging the war, UNN reports.

Just spoke with Chancellor Merz. First and foremost, we discussed the results of the meeting with President Trump and his team in Florida. I informed him about the main points that were raised and the key issues. Thank you, Friedrich, for your advice and constant coordination. Of course, we also discussed today's Russian fake, which Moscow is trying to disrupt diplomacy and justify prolonging the war.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the President of Ukraine, Putin needs to get used to the idea that he must end the war, strikes, and bloodshed.

Ukraine is doing everything for peace to prevail. Russia needs to stop being creative about how to wage war and start thinking about how to restore security. Ukraine has made all proposals. I thank Germany, everyone in Europe, and the United States for their support on the path to peace.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence29.12.25, 17:53 • 2944 views

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Antonina Tumanova

