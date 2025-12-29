$42.060.13
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1728 views

A group of MPs in Ukraine has been exposed for systematically receiving bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of illegal benefit ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars; at least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received in November–December.

Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion

A group of people's deputies in Ukraine has been exposed for organizing a systematic scheme of receiving bribes for voting on draft laws. The amount of illicit gain ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 dollars and depended on the voting results. From November to December, at least 145,000 dollars were recorded as received. They have now been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

SAP prosecutors, together with NABU detectives, exposed people's deputies of Ukraine for systematically receiving illicit gains for themselves and third parties in particularly large amounts for committing and not committing actions using the power or official position granted to them. On December 27, 2025, on the instructions of the Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, SAP prosecutors served suspicion notices to five people's deputies of Ukraine. Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, facts of the possible creation and operation of an organized group since 2021, which included people's deputies of Ukraine, are being checked, with the aim of systematically receiving illicit gains for the adoption/non-adoption of relevant draft laws.

According to the distributed roles, some members of the organized group were responsible for controlling and coordinating other members, informing them about draft laws and resolutions, as well as changes that needed to be supported by voting "for" or, conversely, rejected by voting "against." In addition, the scope of issues delegated by the group's organizer included receiving, distributing, and transferring illicit gains to people's deputies of Ukraine.

Other members of the group were to adhere to executive discipline, consistently support the position of voting "for" or "against," and be present in the session hall on the day of voting.

For fulfilling all instructions, they received money, which was provided both personally and through other members of the organized group.

"It should be noted that the amount of illicit gain was determined by the 'voting efficiency indicator,' which depended on the number of draft resolutions and laws supported by each specific people's deputy of Ukraine, as well as their presence at plenary sessions. The amount of illicit gain ranged from 2,000 to 20,000 US dollars. At the same time, at least from September 2022 to November 2022, the amount of illicit gain was 2,000 US dollars, and at least from August 2025, it was already 5,000 US dollars," the SAP added.

The distribution of illicit gains, as a rule, was carried out every Thursday at the beginning of the following month based on the results of the organized group members' fulfillment of the organizer's instructions, provided both personally and through other members of the organized group, for the previous month.

As a result of the conducted investigative and covert investigative (search) actions, the receipt of illicit gains in the amount of at least 145,000 US dollars by a member of the specified organized group - a people's deputy of Ukraine - from November to December of this year, with the subsequent distribution among other people's deputies of Ukraine, was recorded.

As of today, all suspected deputies have been served with motions for the application of preventive measures.

Recall

NABU and SAP exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
