Ukraine and the USA discussed energy security and preparation for the heating season

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk met with U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine Julie S. Davis. The parties discussed strengthening the physical protection of energy facilities, the effective use of international aid to restore destroyed infrastructure, and preparation for the upcoming heating season, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The United States remains one of Ukraine's key partners in strengthening the resilience of the energy system. Joint efforts are aimed at protecting energy infrastructure, developing modern generation, and integrating into the European energy space. - Svitlana Hrynchuk emphasized.

Also in focus were long-term projects on energy decarbonization, attracting investments through the Ukrainian-American Reconstruction Fund.

Ukrainian and US representatives also focused on the following issues:

— cooperation in nuclear energy within the framework of the REPowerEU initiative, aimed at the EU's rejection of Russian nuclear fuel;

— stabilization of the gas market, including increasing imports and using Ukrainian underground storage facilities as a potential regional gas hub;

— nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and in the Chornobyl zone.

It should be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's energy system has suffered over 65,000 damages as a result of Russian attacks. The United States is a key donor for the restoration of the sector and the implementation of projects for Ukraine's energy independence.

