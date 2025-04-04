The Russian dictator met with Wang Yi and promised to prepare a rich program for the arrival of the Chinese leader in May. They cooperate on many international platforms.
The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Beijing does not plan to limit economic cooperation with Russia and is prepared to resist US pressure.
Minister Sibiga stated that China is interested in a fair end to the war because of the importance of the European market. During the meeting with Wang Yi, they discussed trade cooperation and China's role in restoring navigation in the Black Sea.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China supports the "recent consensus" between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. China is ready to play a "constructive role" in peace negotiations.
The Foreign Ministries of Russia and China have given different coverage to the meeting between Ministers Lavrov and Wang Yi at the G20 summit. Russia is trying to show more support for its position from China than is actually the case.
China avoids active participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine, focusing on economic interests. Beijing does not want to risk its relations with Russia and wants to avoid a trade war with the United States.
At the G20 summit, China supported Trump's proposal to negotiate with the aggressor over the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's participation. US allies opposed this format and consolidated around Zelenskyy.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.
The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to engage China in peace talks under certain conditions. These include a willingness to take responsibility for security guarantees, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery.
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving China in negotiations to end the war. The meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Ukrainian representatives could lead to further dialogue at the highest level.
The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.
During the talks in Munich, Ukraine's Foreign Minister invited his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to Kyiv. The parties discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the need for all stakeholders to participate in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. China supports any peace initiatives and emphasizes the special role of Europe in resolving the conflict.
Xi Jinping will send a representative to Trump's inauguration instead of attending in person. The Chinese envoy will hold talks with the US president-elect's team to reduce tensions between the two countries.
The German Foreign Minister during a visit to Beijing warned China against military support for Russia. Burbock called the possible delivery of combat drones a "new escalation" and warned of serious consequences for relations.
German Foreign Minister Berbock warned China against military support for Russia during a visit to Beijing. She stressed that the supply of combat drones will lead to an escalation and will have serious consequences for relations.
Lavrov and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro to discuss bilateral relations and the war in Ukraine. China declared its readiness to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.
OP Chairman Andriy Yermak held successful talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York. According to Yermak, there is a real prospect of China's participation in the second Peace Summit.
During a visit to Beijing, the British Foreign Secretary called on China to investigate allegations of arms sales to Russia. He warned that this could damage China's relations with Europe.
China believes that the inability to cease fire in Gaza has caused new unrest in the Middle East. China calls for a quick ceasefire and opposes the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for not expanding the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated China's intention to play a constructive role and warned against “adding fuel to the fire.
The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.
Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
Andriy Sybiga met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, Algeria's accession to the Peace Summit communiqué and intensification of bilateral dialogue.
China, Pakistan and other countries of the Global South are forming a group of “Friends of Peace” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. It is an open platform for inclusive dialogue that seeks to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on September 27. The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET amid growing global competition between the two countries.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The parties discussed support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the development of bilateral relations and trade, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.
The EU High Representative called on China to facilitate the peace process in Ukraine and stop exporting dual-use goods to Russia. Josep Borrell asked China to use its influence on Russia to end the war.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.