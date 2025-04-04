Wang Yi (politician)

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11613 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20262 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59661 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205207 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118046 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384067 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212946 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243801 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254893 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124521 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384094 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305605 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 10 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11667 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39839 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54032 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Wang Yi (politician)

Member of the 20th Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party since 2022
News by theme

Putin is waiting for Xi Jinping's visit in May and is preparing a program

The Russian dictator met with Wang Yi and promised to prepare a rich program for the arrival of the Chinese leader in May. They cooperate on many international platforms.

News of the World • April 1, 01:22 PM • 15357 views

Japan, South Korea and China strive for closer economic ties

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea will discuss strengthening ties and addressing common problems in the countries' relations. Ahead of the meeting, China called for mutual trust.

News of the World • March 21, 03:38 PM • 12983 views

China aims to achieve a "fair, strong, and binding" peace agreement for Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, Beijing does not plan to limit economic cooperation with Russia and is prepared to resist US pressure.

News of the World • March 7, 05:31 AM • 43962 views

China is interested in a fair end to the war - Sibiga

Minister Sibiga stated that China is interested in a fair end to the war because of the importance of the European market. During the meeting with Wang Yi, they discussed trade cooperation and China's role in restoring navigation in the Black Sea.

War • February 23, 02:42 PM • 38208 views

China says it backs new US and Russian ‘consensus’ on Ukraine war

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China supports the "recent consensus" between the US and Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. China is ready to play a "constructive role" in peace negotiations.

War • February 21, 08:00 AM • 34845 views

ISW explains how Russia distorts China's position on the war in Ukraine

The Foreign Ministries of Russia and China have given different coverage to the meeting between Ministers Lavrov and Wang Yi at the G20 summit. Russia is trying to show more support for its position from China than is actually the case.

War • February 21, 07:53 AM • 116565 views

China's hopes to be a peacemaker in Ukraine clash with its goals on Trump and trade - Reuters

China avoids active participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine, focusing on economic interests. Beijing does not want to risk its relations with Russia and wants to avoid a trade war with the United States.

War • February 21, 07:00 AM • 36279 views

China supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Russia to end the war in Ukraine

At the G20 summit, China supported Trump's proposal to negotiate with the aggressor over the war in Ukraine without Kyiv's participation. US allies opposed this format and consolidated around Zelenskyy.

News of the World • February 21, 01:47 AM • 31695 views

China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.

War • February 18, 06:53 PM • 39367 views

Those who are ready to take responsibility will be at the negotiating table: Zelensky on China's participation in peace talks

The President of Ukraine has declared his readiness to engage China in peace talks under certain conditions. These include a willingness to take responsibility for security guarantees, stopping Putin, and investing in Ukraine's recovery.

War • February 17, 02:07 PM • 28747 views

Zelenskyy: We see, for the first time, China's interest in ending the war

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving China in negotiations to end the war. The meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Ukrainian representatives could lead to further dialogue at the highest level.

War • February 17, 01:01 PM • 29339 views

China and Brazil make a statement on the settlement of the war in Ukraine and call it a “crisis”

The Chinese Foreign Minister and the Brazilian Presidential Advisor expressed their readiness to continue efforts to find a political solution to the war in Ukraine. The parties praised the work of the Friends of Peace group and support peace initiatives.

War • February 16, 12:33 PM • 67333 views

Sibiga meets with Chinese Foreign Minister and calls for discussion of the Peace Formula

During the talks in Munich, Ukraine's Foreign Minister invited his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to Kyiv. The parties discussed peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • February 15, 11:40 PM • 46291 views

China on the war in Ukraine: all interested parties should participate in peace negotiations

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated the need for all stakeholders to participate in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. China supports any peace initiatives and emphasizes the special role of Europe in resolving the conflict.

War • February 15, 10:35 AM • 23092 views

Xi Jinping to send senior Chinese official to Trump's inauguration - FT

Xi Jinping will send a representative to Trump's inauguration instead of attending in person. The Chinese envoy will hold talks with the US president-elect's team to reduce tensions between the two countries.

News of the World • January 10, 07:57 AM • 22636 views

Burbok warned China against supplying drones to Russia: it would be a "new escalation"

The German Foreign Minister during a visit to Beijing warned China against military support for Russia. Burbock called the possible delivery of combat drones a "new escalation" and warned of serious consequences for relations.

News of the World • December 2, 10:17 AM • 11217 views

Burbok warned China against supplying drones to Russia: it would be a "new escalation"

German Foreign Minister Berbock warned China against military support for Russia during a visit to Beijing. She stressed that the supply of combat drones will lead to an escalation and will have serious consequences for relations.

War • December 2, 09:33 AM • 17132 views

“Unprecedented” relations: Russian and Chinese ministers at G20 exchange views on Russian aggression in Ukraine

Lavrov and Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro to discuss bilateral relations and the war in Ukraine. China declared its readiness to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia.

War • November 19, 07:41 AM • 16957 views

There is a real prospect that the second Peace Summit will be attended by China - OP

OP Chairman Andriy Yermak held successful talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York. According to Yermak, there is a real prospect of China's participation in the second Peace Summit.

Politics • November 4, 02:08 PM • 18643 views

Britain warns china against supplying arms to russia

During a visit to Beijing, the British Foreign Secretary called on China to investigate allegations of arms sales to Russia. He warned that this could damage China's relations with Europe.

News of the World • October 18, 11:56 PM • 20785 views

The reason is the continuation of the war in Gaza: China comments on IDF operation in southern Lebanon and Iranian strikes on Israel

China believes that the inability to cease fire in Gaza has caused new unrest in the Middle East. China calls for a quick ceasefire and opposes the violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

News of the World • October 2, 01:14 PM • 15403 views

China warns at the UN against “expanding the battlefield” in Russia's war against Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for not expanding the battlefield in Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated China's intention to play a constructive role and warned against “adding fuel to the fire.

War • September 28, 11:32 PM • 51358 views

Blinken: Beijing's talk of peace in Ukraine is “not true”

The US Secretary of State accused China of supporting the Russian defense industry. Blinken said that this contradicts Beijing's statements about its desire for peace in Ukraine.

Politics • September 28, 07:04 AM • 40986 views

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine

Hungary will join the Friends of Peace initiative along with 14 other countries. The group, led by China and Brazil, aims to promote a peaceful, negotiated settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

War • September 27, 05:09 PM • 22878 views

Sibiga invited his Algerian counterpart to join the communiqué of the first Peace Summit

Andriy Sybiga met with Ahmed Attaf at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The parties discussed the Peace Formula, Algeria's accession to the Peace Summit communiqué and intensification of bilateral dialogue.

Politics • September 27, 03:45 PM • 20422 views

China is going to create a group of “Friends of Peace” with the countries of the Global South to achieve peace in Ukraine

China, Pakistan and other countries of the Global South are forming a group of “Friends of Peace” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. It is an open platform for inclusive dialogue that seeks to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.

Politics • September 27, 09:59 AM • 14500 views

Blinken to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister in New York today

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on September 27. The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET amid growing global competition between the two countries.

News of the World • September 27, 08:29 AM • 14521 views

Sybiha and Yermak meet with Chinese Foreign Minister: discuss principles of peace for Ukraine

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The parties discussed support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the development of bilateral relations and trade, and the implementation of the Peace Formula.

Politics • September 26, 01:54 PM • 14905 views

EU calls on China to promote peace in Ukraine and stop exports to Russia

The EU High Representative called on China to facilitate the peace process in Ukraine and stop exporting dual-use goods to Russia. Josep Borrell asked China to use its influence on Russia to end the war.

War • July 26, 10:56 PM • 100364 views

Yesterday with Kuleba, today with Lavrov: Chinese Foreign Minister meets with Russian Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Russian counterpart Lavrov at the ASEAN summit. This was the day after Wang Yi met with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba in China.

Politics • July 25, 02:43 PM • 42373 views