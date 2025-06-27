$41.590.08
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to embark on European tour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will undertake a European tour from June 30 to July 6, visiting the EU headquarters, Germany, and France. The purpose of the visit is the final согласоvание of details for the China-EU summit in Beijing on July 24-25.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to embark on European tour

The mission of the Chinese official is to help define the details of the China-EU summit in Beijing on July 24 and 25, UNN reports with reference to Global Times.

Details

The Chinese government announced on Friday that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will tour Europe next week.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit the EU headquarters and hold the 13th round of the Strategic Dialogue.

- Global Times reports.

At the invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, from June 30 to July 6, member of the CPC Central Committee Politburo and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also visit:

  • will visit Germany and hold the eighth round of the China-Germany Strategic Dialogue;
    • Wang Yi will also visit France for talks with the French Foreign Minister and a meeting of the high-level dialogue mechanism between China and France on people-to-people exchanges

      Context

      The mission of the Chinese Foreign Minister will also be aimed at finalizing the details of the China-EU summit in Beijing on July 24-25, which will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, amid fierce trade and tariff disputes.

      Recall

      The Chinese Ministry of Commerce called on the US to abolish tariffs.

      Beijing believes that international justice should be defended together with countries united by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

      China called on NATO to stop "fanning confrontation." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, June 26, that some NATO figures deliberately escalate international and regional tensions and "discredit" China's military development.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      News of the World
      Wang Yi (politician)
      NATO
      Beijing
      European Union
      France
      Germany
      United States
      Tesla
