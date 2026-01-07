How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2544 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 10701 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 11678 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 12394 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 12862 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 28191 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 50959 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 139853 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 216551 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 83221 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.3m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 26795 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 32042 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers07:01 AM • 4668 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 6114 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 21259 views
Publications
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 172 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2540 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 60096 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 97600 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 184271 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 33814 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 53627 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 96423 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88223 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 82887 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Financial Times

How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Thermal underwear is a tool, not just a warm item. It only works when properly selected for the conditions, activity, and your needs, and understanding its principles is the key to comfort, warmth, and safety at any time of the year.

How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips

Thermal underwear is not a "magic garment" that warms itself. Its main task is to wick moisture away from the body and help retain heat during activity. That is why the correct choice of thermal underwear directly affects comfort, health, and endurance: from daily walks to serious mountain climbing. UNN tells about what types of thermal underwear exist and which one is right for you.

How thermal underwear works and why it is needed

Thermal underwear is the basic, first layer in the three-layer clothing concept. It fits snugly to the body and creates a thin air layer that helps retain heat. But its key function is to quickly wick sweat and moisture to the next layers of clothing. In warm weather, wet clothes are just discomfort, and in cold weather, they are a serious risk of hypothermia. That is why thermal underwear does not warm, but helps the body retain its own heat, remaining dry. In addition, properly selected thermal underwear is almost imperceptible on the body, does not restrict movement, and works equally effectively in both heat and frost.

What types of thermal underwear are there?

Wool (merino) - thermal underwear made of wool from a special breed of sheep (fine-fleeced) merinos, and is considered a premium option. This type of clothing has the following advantages:

- wicks away moisture well and dries quickly;

- "breathes" and retains heat even in the cold;

- does not accumulate odors for a long time;

- suitable for multi-day trips and low temperatures;

- can also be used in summer, as it protects from the sun.

Disadvantages: requires very delicate care, can lose its shape after improper washing, and such clothes will cost a lot of money.

Synthetic - the most common option on the market. It is made of polyester, polypropylene, polyamide with the addition of elastane and has the following advantages:

- hardly absorbs moisture;

- dries quickly;

- holds its shape well and is elastic;

- affordable;

- ideal for sports and intense loads.

Disadvantages: accumulates odors faster, can cause discomfort in people with sensitive skin, and requires more frequent washing. However, it is also worth noting that modern models often have antibacterial properties, for example, with silver ions.

Combined - combines synthetics and merino wool.

Such thermal underwear has a balanced ratio of price and functionality, while combining not only the advantages, but also some of the disadvantages of both materials.

What to pay attention to when choosing

When choosing thermal underwear, you should pay attention not only to the brand or price, but first of all to how it works:

  1. Zoning. High-quality thermal underwear has well-thought-out zoning: in places where the body sweats the most, special weaves or mesh zones are used that wick away moisture faster.
    1. Fit. The underwear should fit snugly to the body, but not press or hinder movement.
      1. Seams. They should be flat and external, without protruding threads, so as not to rub the skin during activity.
        1. Elasticity. Good thermal underwear is always elastic: it stretches easily and quickly returns to its original shape.
          1. Comfort. The main indicator of quality is, of course, how comfortable you feel in such clothes. If it is immediately cold or, conversely, it becomes too hot, this is a signal that the fabric does not wick away moisture well and does not perform its function.

            Which thermal underwear to choose for you

            The choice of thermal underwear also depends on how and where you plan to use it:

            - for active sports, running, skiing or fitness, synthetic thermal underwear is best, as it most effectively wicks away sweat and dries quickly;

            - for cold weather, multi-day trips or situations with low physical activity, merino wool thermal underwear will be the best option, because it retains heat well and stays fresh longer;

            - for walks and daily use, combined models that combine synthetics and natural fibers are optimal;

            - in hot weather, it is worth choosing light synthetic thermal underwear or very thin merino wool.

            How to care for thermal underwear:

            - wash after each use;

            - use special products for wool or synthetics;

            - water temperature not higher than 30 °C;

            - do not wring, do not iron, do not dry on a battery;

            - do not use powder, soap and chlorine.

            So, thermal underwear is a tool, not just a warm item. It works only when properly selected for the conditions, activity and your needs, and understanding its principles is the key to comfort, warmth and safety at any time of the year.

            Alla Kiosak

            SocietyLife hackPublications
            Brand