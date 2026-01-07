How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips

Thermal underwear is not a "magic garment" that warms itself. Its main task is to wick moisture away from the body and help retain heat during activity. That is why the correct choice of thermal underwear directly affects comfort, health, and endurance: from daily walks to serious mountain climbing. UNN tells about what types of thermal underwear exist and which one is right for you.

How thermal underwear works and why it is needed

Thermal underwear is the basic, first layer in the three-layer clothing concept. It fits snugly to the body and creates a thin air layer that helps retain heat. But its key function is to quickly wick sweat and moisture to the next layers of clothing. In warm weather, wet clothes are just discomfort, and in cold weather, they are a serious risk of hypothermia. That is why thermal underwear does not warm, but helps the body retain its own heat, remaining dry. In addition, properly selected thermal underwear is almost imperceptible on the body, does not restrict movement, and works equally effectively in both heat and frost.

What types of thermal underwear are there?

Wool (merino) - thermal underwear made of wool from a special breed of sheep (fine-fleeced) merinos, and is considered a premium option. This type of clothing has the following advantages:

- wicks away moisture well and dries quickly;

- "breathes" and retains heat even in the cold;

- does not accumulate odors for a long time;

- suitable for multi-day trips and low temperatures;

- can also be used in summer, as it protects from the sun.

Disadvantages: requires very delicate care, can lose its shape after improper washing, and such clothes will cost a lot of money.

Synthetic - the most common option on the market. It is made of polyester, polypropylene, polyamide with the addition of elastane and has the following advantages:

- hardly absorbs moisture;

- dries quickly;

- holds its shape well and is elastic;

- affordable;

- ideal for sports and intense loads.

Disadvantages: accumulates odors faster, can cause discomfort in people with sensitive skin, and requires more frequent washing. However, it is also worth noting that modern models often have antibacterial properties, for example, with silver ions.

Combined - combines synthetics and merino wool.

Such thermal underwear has a balanced ratio of price and functionality, while combining not only the advantages, but also some of the disadvantages of both materials.

What to pay attention to when choosing

When choosing thermal underwear, you should pay attention not only to the brand or price, but first of all to how it works:

Zoning. High-quality thermal underwear has well-thought-out zoning: in places where the body sweats the most, special weaves or mesh zones are used that wick away moisture faster. Fit. The underwear should fit snugly to the body, but not press or hinder movement. Seams. They should be flat and external, without protruding threads, so as not to rub the skin during activity. Elasticity. Good thermal underwear is always elastic: it stretches easily and quickly returns to its original shape. Comfort. The main indicator of quality is, of course, how comfortable you feel in such clothes. If it is immediately cold or, conversely, it becomes too hot, this is a signal that the fabric does not wick away moisture well and does not perform its function.

Which thermal underwear to choose for you

The choice of thermal underwear also depends on how and where you plan to use it:

- for active sports, running, skiing or fitness, synthetic thermal underwear is best, as it most effectively wicks away sweat and dries quickly;

- for cold weather, multi-day trips or situations with low physical activity, merino wool thermal underwear will be the best option, because it retains heat well and stays fresh longer;

- for walks and daily use, combined models that combine synthetics and natural fibers are optimal;

- in hot weather, it is worth choosing light synthetic thermal underwear or very thin merino wool.

How to care for thermal underwear:

- wash after each use;

- use special products for wool or synthetics;

- water temperature not higher than 30 °C;

- do not wring, do not iron, do not dry on a battery;

- do not use powder, soap and chlorine.

So, thermal underwear is a tool, not just a warm item. It works only when properly selected for the conditions, activity and your needs, and understanding its principles is the key to comfort, warmth and safety at any time of the year.