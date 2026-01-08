$42.720.15
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

On Friday, January 9, difficult weather conditions are expected in Ukraine: strong winds, heavy snow, blizzards, and black ice. Forecasters from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center have declared a Level I danger.

"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice

Forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warn of difficult weather conditions on Friday, January 9, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Thursday, writes UNN.

Drivers and pedestrians, be as careful as possible! Due to strong winds and black ice, the situation on the roads can be critical. Plan your trips in advance. Or even better, if possible, don't go anywhere!

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service:

  • heavy snow and blizzards: expected at night and in the morning in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv (and in Kyiv), Chernihiv and Sumy regions;
    • heavy rains with wet snow: in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions;
      • stormy winds (15-20 m/s) and blizzards: will cover Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions;
        • black ice: roads in most regions of Ukraine will be very slippery - Level I danger announced.

          Julia Shramko

