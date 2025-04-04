Volyn Oblast

As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5 thousand hectares.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.
Over the weekend, more than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems in Ukraine, destroying nearly 2000 hectares of land. The most affected was the Zhytomyr region, where 150 hectares burned, and there are also injuries reported in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.
In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.
Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called it a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations to the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that this issue was not resolved.
In the village of Blahodatne, a 29-year-old woman killed a 61-year-old man during a feast, stabbing him multiple times with a knife and an ax. The police detained the suspect and seized the crime weapon.
The wounded paratroopers of the 80th Brigade made the largest Trident in Ukraine out of didukhs under the guidance of a 91-year-old craftswoman. The symbol was installed near the monument to Shevchenko as part of a rehabilitation program for the military.
The violator faces deprivation of rights, a fine and disciplinary action.
The mayor of Lutsk announced plans to restore electricity supply and the work of Public Utilities after the missile strike. Boiler houses, a water utility are operating in the city, and trolleybus traffic has been partially restored.
As a result of the missile strike, 250 thousand subscribers in 681 settlements of the Rivne region were left without electricity. 14 boiler houses were stopped, residential buildings were damaged.
In the Volyn region, after a missile attack by the Russian Federation, water supply is being restored and electricity supply is gradually being restored. In a few hours, the situation should return to normal, 142 points of invincibility will be deployed.
As a result of a missile strike on critical infrastructure of the Volyn region, outbuildings were damaged. 215 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, and additional points of invincibility are being launched.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets initiated an inspection of a lyceum in Volyn because a teacher was suspected of sexual misconduct against students. The management of the institution did not conduct an investigation, but sent the teacher on vacation.
The first snow fell in the western regions of Ukraine. Snowfall was recorded in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
The body of a girl who committed suicide was found at the Osokorky metro station in Kyiv. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred in the morning, and law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances.
In Volyn region, a TCR serviceman who tried to pass information about the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities to the enemy was exposed. According to the SBU, the agent was recruited by Russian intelligence and faces life imprisonment.
Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.
In Volyn, a pregnant woman was poisoned by mushrooms and lost her baby. After intensive treatment, the 26-year-old patient's condition normalized. Doctors warn against eating wild mushrooms.
There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.
Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones, of which 80 were shot down by air defense forces. Up to 10 drones are still in the airspace of central Ukraine, 44 have been lost, and 2 flew to Belarus.
A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.
The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.
A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.
Border guards detained two drunken men from Novovolynsk who were trying to illegally enter Poland. The offenders left two women in the border area and tried to overcome the barrier fence.
A court sentenced a Russian agent who spied in Volyn to 15 years in prison. The 40-year-old assistant head of a border guard detachment was collecting information about Ukrainian troops for the FSB.
Electricity consumption in Ukraine is in line with seasonal trends, but there is a shortage of power during peak consumption hours. 553 settlements are without power due to hostilities, bad weather and technical reasons.
Due to Russian shelling and weather conditions, there are problems with electricity supply in Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions. The power system remains balanced, but the Ministry of Energy is calling for energy savings.
Over the last day, 161 combat engagements took place. The most active enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks near several localities.