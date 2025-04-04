Volyn Oblast

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 61680 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208782 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119868 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387673 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213233 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 243965 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

In Ukraine, almost 10% of the planned area has been sown with grain: the leaders of the sowing campaign

As of March 28, 2025, Ukrainian farmers have sown 551. 8 thousand hectares of spring grains. Barley has been sown the most – 315.5 thousand hectares.

Economy • March 28, 12:24 PM • 25501 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections decreased by 10%, 14 deaths due to influenza, including a pregnant woman - Ministry of Health

240,340 people fell ill during the week, including 124,960 children. Influenza is circulating in 21 regions, 14 deaths have been recorded, one in a pregnant woman.

COVID-19 • March 19, 09:53 AM • 11950 views

Wildfires over the weekend burned 2000 hectares: victims in several regions

Over the weekend, more than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems in Ukraine, destroying nearly 2000 hectares of land. The most affected was the Zhytomyr region, where 150 hectares burned, and there are also injuries reported in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.

Society • March 10, 12:20 PM • 12644 views

151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff

In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.

War • March 10, 06:28 AM • 19860 views

Former Polish minister criticises linking Ukraine's NATO membership to exhumation of Volyn victims

Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz called it a mistake to link Ukraine's accession to international organizations to the issue of exhumation in Volyn. He also noted that Zelenskyy's visit showed that this issue was not resolved.

Politics • January 20, 02:07 PM • 29681 views

In Volyn region a woman killed a man during a New Year's Eve feast

In the village of Blahodatne, a 29-year-old woman killed a 61-year-old man during a feast, stabbing him multiple times with a knife and an ax. The police detained the suspect and seized the crime weapon.

Crimes and emergencies • January 1, 09:08 AM • 25190 views

Galician paratroopers undergoing rehabilitation after being wounded, set up the largest Trident of didukhs

The wounded paratroopers of the 80th Brigade made the largest Trident in Ukraine out of didukhs under the guidance of a 91-year-old craftswoman. The symbol was installed near the monument to Shevchenko as part of a rehabilitation program for the military.

Business News • December 24, 07:38 AM • 29783 views

An accident involving a TCC employee occurs in Kovel: the soldier was drunk

The violator faces deprivation of rights, a fine and disciplinary action.

Society • December 22, 04:38 PM • 27192 views

In Lutsk promise to restore light until 20:00: What is known about the situation in the city

The mayor of Lutsk announced plans to restore electricity supply and the work of Public Utilities after the missile strike. Boiler houses, a water utility are operating in the city, and trolleybus traffic has been partially restored.

Society • November 28, 04:47 PM • 21460 views

Consequences of the Russian missile strike on the Rivne region: RMA told about the situation with light and water

As a result of the missile strike, 250 thousand subscribers in 681 settlements of the Rivne region were left without electricity. 14 boiler houses were stopped, residential buildings were damaged.

Society • November 28, 09:54 AM • 19850 views

In Volyn region restore utilities after the missile strike of the Russian Federation: when everything will work

In the Volyn region, after a missile attack by the Russian Federation, water supply is being restored and electricity supply is gradually being restored. In a few hours, the situation should return to normal, 142 points of invincibility will be deployed.

Society • November 28, 09:37 AM • 14839 views

In Volyn region about 215 thousand subscribers are without electricity after the Russian attack on critical infrastructure

As a result of a missile strike on critical infrastructure of the Volyn region, outbuildings were damaged. 215 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, and additional points of invincibility are being launched.

Society • November 28, 07:32 AM • 13778 views

In Volyn, a lyceum teacher could molest students: Lubinets appealed to law enforcement

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets initiated an inspection of a lyceum in Volyn because a teacher was suspected of sexual misconduct against students. The management of the institution did not conduct an investigation, but sent the teacher on vacation.

Society • November 19, 10:52 AM • 13338 views

The first snow fell in a number of regions of Ukraine: where exactly

The first snow fell in the western regions of Ukraine. Snowfall was recorded in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Society • November 13, 06:59 AM • 31539 views

In the capital, a girl hanged herself on the Osokorky metro sign

The body of a girl who committed suicide was found at the Osokorky metro station in Kyiv. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred in the morning, and law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances.

Kyiv • November 9, 05:50 PM • 25121 views

SBU detains Russian GRU "mole" in the ranks of the TCR in Volyn region

In Volyn region, a TCR serviceman who tried to pass information about the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities to the enemy was exposed. According to the SBU, the agent was recruited by Russian intelligence and faces life imprisonment.

War • November 8, 08:29 AM • 19651 views

General Staff: 148 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.

War • October 24, 05:43 AM • 27910 views

In Volyn region a pregnant woman lost her baby after mushroom poisoning

In Volyn, a pregnant woman was poisoned by mushrooms and lost her baby. After intensive treatment, the 26-year-old patient's condition normalized. Doctors warn against eating wild mushrooms.

Society • October 21, 01:48 PM • 16878 views

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

War • October 21, 05:26 AM • 21663 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 202 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 202 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, made over 3,500 attacks, and used 1,400 kamikaze drones.

War • October 19, 05:42 AM • 31818 views

Russia attacks Ukraine with 135 drones: 80 shot down, about 10 flying in central regions

Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones, of which 80 were shot down by air defense forces. Up to 10 drones are still in the airspace of central Ukraine, 44 have been lost, and 2 flew to Belarus.

War • October 18, 05:51 AM • 24985 views

The first recruiting center was opened in Volyn

A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.

Society • October 17, 02:50 PM • 16040 views
Exclusive

Liability for smuggling fugitives abroad: what the law wants and how it is punished in practice

The number of criminal proceedings under Article 332 of the Criminal Code has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. Courts often impose suspended sentences, despite the strict sanction of the article.

Society • October 17, 11:05 AM • 161830 views

A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty

A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.

Society • October 16, 11:01 AM • 12767 views

Two drunken Volyn residents tried to illegally cross the border with Poland: what is known

Border guards detained two drunken men from Novovolynsk who were trying to illegally enter Poland. The offenders left two women in the border area and tried to overcome the barrier fence.

Society • October 14, 01:32 PM • 12428 views

The “mole” who spied for Russia in Volyn was sentenced to 15 years in prison

A court sentenced a Russian agent who spied in Volyn to 15 years in prison. The 40-year-old assistant head of a border guard detachment was collecting information about Ukrainian troops for the FSB.

War • October 14, 01:14 PM • 12603 views

The level of electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is in line with seasonal trends, but there is a shortage of power during peak consumption hours. 553 settlements are without power due to hostilities, bad weather and technical reasons.

Society • October 14, 08:37 AM • 15452 views

Russian shelling and bad weather caused power outages in five regions of Ukraine

Due to Russian shelling and weather conditions, there are problems with electricity supply in Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions. The power system remains balanced, but the Ministry of Energy is calling for energy savings.

Society • October 14, 08:03 AM • 14865 views

General Staff: 161 combat engagements in 24 hours, most active hostile attacks in the Kurakhove sector

Over the last day, 161 combat engagements took place. The most active enemy attacks took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks near several localities.

War • October 14, 05:25 AM • 17033 views