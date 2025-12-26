97% of local budgets in Ukraine have already been approved - Ministry of Finance

In Ukraine, 97% of local budgets have been approved – almost all communities have a financial basis for 2026, the Ministry of Finance reported on December 26, writes UNN.

Details

"As of December 26, 2025, 97% of local budgets have been approved in Ukraine," the statement reads.

As noted, this "creates prerequisites for stable financing of educational institutions, medicine, social protection and other areas of community life support in 2026."

According to the Ministry of Finance, 1,542 local budgets out of 1,597 have been approved so far. In particular, 24 regional budgets and the budget of the city of Kyiv, 113 district budgets, 1,392 budgets of territorial communities and 12 budgets of districts in cities have been approved. At the same time, the process of approving individual budgets is still ongoing, the Ministry of Finance indicated.

"It is important to speed up the approval of budgets in those communities where this process is still ongoing, so that financial work in 2026 is stable and predictable," said Deputy Minister of Finance Dmytro Samonenko.

"Local budgets have already been fully approved in Volyn, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions," the Ministry of Finance reported.

And they indicated: "For schools, hospitals and other budgetary institutions to work without interruptions, it is important for communities to complete budget procedures as soon as possible."

For reference

According to Article 77 of the Budget Code of Ukraine, local budgets are approved by December 25 of the year preceding the planned one.