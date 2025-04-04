Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2300 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10794 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53669 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194623 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112691 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373867 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212156 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243333 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115233 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 194623 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373867 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299483 views
News by theme

Kravchenko: SPS is introducing a set of measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans

The tax office is introducing measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans. Working groups will be created to advise entrepreneurs.

War • April 4, 08:35 AM • 11137 views

Declaration submission temporarily suspended in Diia: why

Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.

Economy • April 1, 05:34 PM • 26049 views

Business in Ukraine has resumed positive performance assessments for the first time in almost a year - survey

For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.

Economy • April 1, 10:42 AM • 12243 views

For this amount, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones: Kravchenko announced that the tax office overfulfilled the indicators by UAH 36 billion in the first quarter

In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.

Economy • March 31, 05:45 PM • 50961 views

Tax exemption for mobilized sole proprietors: Kravchenko stated that work is underway to increase the deadline for submitting documents

Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.

Economy • March 28, 02:43 PM • 33310 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 80 million hryvnias for the construction of fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.

War • March 28, 01:05 PM • 33014 views

Ukraine's domestic public debt has decreased by 15.5 billion hryvnias this year

In February 2025, Ukraine's public debt decreased by 15. 5 billion hryvnias, but increased in dollar terms. The Ministry of Finance is reducing domestic borrowing, relying on concessional financing from partners.

Economy • March 27, 11:19 AM • 19998 views

Invoice blocking and risky status: Kravchenko spoke about clear solutions instead of chaos

The State Tax Service has removed almost 10,000 enterprises from the "risky" category and reduced the blocking of tax invoices to 0. 39%. Changes to the mechanism of suspension of invoice registration have been initiated.

Economy • March 24, 03:51 PM • 10973 views

Kravchenko: The State Tax Service supports business in Kharkiv region by reducing the number of blocked tax invoices

The State Tax Service is reducing the number of blocked tax invoices for businesses in Kharkiv region that operate under fire. 266 enterprises in the region have been removed from the category of risky ones.

Economy • March 21, 03:47 PM • 17888 views

Hryvnia to Dollar Exchange Rate: Banker's Forecast for the End of June and the End of the Year

By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.

Economy • March 20, 11:59 AM • 8428 views

The government has announced new programs for large families

The government is planning new support programs for large families, including assistance in preparing children for school. The "municipal nanny" program is also being expanded.

Society • March 16, 04:37 AM • 56284 views

There are over 3,000 official millionaires in Ukraine: the youngest is only 3 years old

In January-February 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared more than UAH 1 million in income, paying UAH 269. 6 million in tax and UAH 44.6 million in military levy. The youngest millionaire is 3.5 years old, the oldest is 96.

Society • March 13, 02:59 PM • 35957 views

We continue the constructive dialogue with taxpayers focusing on improving the tax system - Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.

Economy • March 7, 03:19 PM • 15382 views

The State Tax Service signed a memorandum with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security: Kravchenko explained what is anticipated

A trilateral memorandum on cooperation has been signed between the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security. The document provides for the exchange of information and experience to combat tax evasion and financial crimes.

Economy • March 5, 04:44 PM • 18554 views

The Tax Service proposes 6 key changes to the invoice monitoring system - Kravchenko

The Tax Service plans to simplify the procedure for registering tax invoices and reduce the number of their blocking. The main changes include increasing the limits for unconditional registration and simplifying inspections for businesses in the frontline areas.

Economy • March 3, 12:41 PM • 22676 views

Pension indexation: how much will payments be increased from today

Starting March 1, 2025, pensions in Ukraine will be indexed by 11. 5%. The average pension will increase from UAH 5789 to UAH 6,345, and the total expenditures of the Pension Fund will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.

Society • March 1, 04:30 AM • 54039 views

In February, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125.8 billion - the Ministry of Finance

In February 2025, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125. 8 billion in taxes and fees. The largest revenues came from personal income tax with military duty (UAH 25.8 billion) and VAT (UAH 19.8 billion).

Economy • February 28, 04:47 PM • 24195 views

Why gas stations may stop working on March 1: MP explains the reason

Due to new requirements for cash registers, gas stations may cease to operate from March 1, 2025. Gas stations will either have to shut down or face a fine of 150% of the cost of fuel sold.

Economy • February 17, 04:44 PM • 46431 views

Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the Ministry of Digital Transformation and two agencies: who was fired and who was appointed

The Government has appointed two first deputies to the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Agency for Arts. Personnel changes in district and regional state administrations were also approved.

Society • February 14, 01:08 PM • 21209 views

Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's state and guaranteed debt reached $166. 1 billion. The weighted average cost of debt decreased from 7.79% to 5.09%, and the maturity increased from 6.27 to 12.26 years.

Economy • February 6, 10:55 AM • 25404 views

Up to UAH 30 billion was attracted to the state budget from domestic government bonds in January: where will the money go

In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 29. 5 billion from the issue of government bonds. There are over UAH 1.85 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation, with commercial banks and the NBU holding the largest share.

War • February 5, 01:51 PM • 25331 views

Government approves new tax reporting form: what will change in 2025

The Government has approved a new form of personal income tax and unified social tax calculation, changing the frequency of submission from quarterly to monthly. The new form will be effective from January 2025.

Economy • February 3, 12:29 PM • 32316 views

Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko responded to those who cheered for his "failure": the plan for January was exceeded

The State Tax Service fulfilled its January revenue target by 114. 8%, collecting UAH 76.1 billion to the state budget. VAT refunds increased 1.6 times year-on-year.

Economy • January 31, 06:50 PM • 37015 views

When Ukrainians will be able to start saving for retirement - Ministry of Social Policy revealed plans

The Ministry of Social Policy plans to launch a funded pension system in 2026. The legislative framework and IT system for the state accumulation fund are currently being developed.

Society • January 27, 11:53 AM • 135355 views

Government is preparing a new strategy to support Ukrainian families with children: what is it about

Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.

Society • January 23, 02:23 PM • 24085 views

Every ninth hryvnia of the Budget-2024 came from personal income tax and military duty - Ministry of Finance

In 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2. 2 trillion, of which a significant share is personal income tax and military duty. Total state budget revenues amounted to UAH 3.12 trillion, while expenditures amounted to UAH 4.48 trillion.

Economy • January 6, 01:51 PM • 23884 views

Starting from 2025, sellers will face fines for issuing fiscal checks in the “old fashioned” way

Starting from January 1, 2025, new requirements for the form and content of fiscal receipts will be introduced. Sellers will be fined 100% of the value of the goods sold for issuing old-style receipts.

Economy • January 1, 01:00 AM • 66634 views

Over 1 trillion hryvnia in taxes paid by Ukrainians and businesses - Ministry of Finance

The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 2. 2 trillion in taxes and fees, of which more than UAH 1 trillion was provided by the Tax Service. In addition, UAH 453.6 billion of international aid and UAH 546.1 billion of unified social tax were received.

Economy • December 31, 01:35 PM • 20768 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Pronin as head of the State Financial Monitoring Service

Philip Pronin has become the new head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, replacing Ihor Cherkasky. Prior to that, Pronin headed the Poltava RMA and worked for ARMA.

Economy • December 31, 08:57 AM • 24467 views

The government has appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the Head of the State Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Previously, he managed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and was a prosecutor who led the case against Yanukovych.

Economy • December 31, 08:52 AM • 24100 views