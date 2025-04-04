Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

The tax office is introducing measures to resolve tax issues of mobilized sole proprietors and veterans. Working groups will be created to advise entrepreneurs.
Declaration submission is temporarily unavailable in Diia due to updates to update forms for sole proprietors.
For the first time in 11 months, the business activity expectations index exceeded the neutral level, reaching 51. 8. This was facilitated by stable consumer demand, increased production and stabilization of energy supply.
In March 2025, more than UAH 160 billion was received into the general fund of the state budget, which is 48. 7% more than in March 2024. With this money, you can purchase over 1 million FPV drones.
Demobilized sole proprietors have only 10 days to submit documents for tax exemption. The State Tax Service is working with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defense to increase this period.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated 83 million hryvnias for the construction of fortification structures in the Zaporizhzhia region. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment of defense lines.
In February 2025, Ukraine's public debt decreased by 15. 5 billion hryvnias, but increased in dollar terms. The Ministry of Finance is reducing domestic borrowing, relying on concessional financing from partners.
The State Tax Service has removed almost 10,000 enterprises from the "risky" category and reduced the blocking of tax invoices to 0. 39%. Changes to the mechanism of suspension of invoice registration have been initiated.
The State Tax Service is reducing the number of blocked tax invoices for businesses in Kharkiv region that operate under fire. 266 enterprises in the region have been removed from the category of risky ones.
By the end of June, the hryvnia will fluctuate within the range of 41. 2-41.5 UAH per dollar, and by the end of the year it will not devalue to 45 UAH, according to Andriy Dubas, President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.
The government is planning new support programs for large families, including assistance in preparing children for school. The "municipal nanny" program is also being expanded.
In January-February 2024, 3,186 Ukrainians declared more than UAH 1 million in income, paying UAH 269. 6 million in tax and UAH 44.6 million in military levy. The youngest millionaire is 3.5 years old, the oldest is 96.
Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with 80 business representatives in the Odesa region and identified shortcomings in the work of the local State Tax Service. As a result of the inspection, two deputy heads will be dismissed.
A trilateral memorandum on cooperation has been signed between the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security. The document provides for the exchange of information and experience to combat tax evasion and financial crimes.
The Tax Service plans to simplify the procedure for registering tax invoices and reduce the number of their blocking. The main changes include increasing the limits for unconditional registration and simplifying inspections for businesses in the frontline areas.
Starting March 1, 2025, pensions in Ukraine will be indexed by 11. 5%. The average pension will increase from UAH 5789 to UAH 6,345, and the total expenditures of the Pension Fund will amount to UAH 908.2 billion.
In February 2025, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 125. 8 billion in taxes and fees. The largest revenues came from personal income tax with military duty (UAH 25.8 billion) and VAT (UAH 19.8 billion).
Due to new requirements for cash registers, gas stations may cease to operate from March 1, 2025. Gas stations will either have to shut down or face a fine of 150% of the cost of fuel sold.
The Government has appointed two first deputies to the State Financial Monitoring Service and the State Agency for Arts. Personnel changes in district and regional state administrations were also approved.
Ukraine's state and guaranteed debt reached $166. 1 billion. The weighted average cost of debt decreased from 7.79% to 5.09%, and the maturity increased from 6.27 to 12.26 years.
In January 2025, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 29. 5 billion from the issue of government bonds. There are over UAH 1.85 trillion worth of domestic government bonds in circulation, with commercial banks and the NBU holding the largest share.
The Government has approved a new form of personal income tax and unified social tax calculation, changing the frequency of submission from quarterly to monthly. The new form will be effective from January 2025.
The State Tax Service fulfilled its January revenue target by 114. 8%, collecting UAH 76.1 billion to the state budget. VAT refunds increased 1.6 times year-on-year.
The Ministry of Social Policy plans to launch a funded pension system in 2026. The legislative framework and IT system for the state accumulation fund are currently being developed.
Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on expanding support programs for families with children. The ministries will develop a comprehensive strategy that will cover all stages of parenthood - from pregnancy to schooling.
In 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 2. 2 trillion, of which a significant share is personal income tax and military duty. Total state budget revenues amounted to UAH 3.12 trillion, while expenditures amounted to UAH 4.48 trillion.
Starting from January 1, 2025, new requirements for the form and content of fiscal receipts will be introduced. Sellers will be fined 100% of the value of the goods sold for issuing old-style receipts.
The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 2. 2 trillion in taxes and fees, of which more than UAH 1 trillion was provided by the Tax Service. In addition, UAH 453.6 billion of international aid and UAH 546.1 billion of unified social tax were received.
Philip Pronin has become the new head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, replacing Ihor Cherkasky. Prior to that, Pronin headed the Poltava RMA and worked for ARMA.
The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as the head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. Previously, he managed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and was a prosecutor who led the case against Yanukovych.