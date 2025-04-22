Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not travel to London to participate in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported during a briefing by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bruce, Rubio is a very busy person, so in this particular case, he will not be able to go to London.

Secretary of State Rubio is a very busy person. He is one of the most active, if not the most active, Secretaries of State we have had, and this, of course, affects his every day. And so, when there are certain plans, they are conditional. And in this particular case, while the meetings in London are ongoing, he will not be present at them – Bruce said.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian

She added that the United States will be represented at the negotiations in the British capital by Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg. He is responsible for contacts with the leadership of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday, in London, the United States will propose to officially recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. According to The Washington Post, Russia will receive the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and reconstruction.