The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 2998 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 9964 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50755 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69117 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91119 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148928 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117198 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225663 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117718 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85005 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32543 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40042 views

A new service for drivers is being launched in "Diia": details

April 22, 11:06 AM • 20257 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55161 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32043 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 32193 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 50761 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 55316 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 148934 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 121257 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Ivan Fedorov

Oleh Syniehubov

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 10363 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 10529 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 40148 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 32645 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 81384 views
The Washington Post

Shahed-136

DJI Mavic

Facebook

Fox News

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6286 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the London talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war. The U.S. will be represented by Trump's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg.

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not travel to London to participate in negotiations on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported during a briefing by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bruce, Rubio is a very busy person, so in this particular case, he will not be able to go to London.

Secretary of State Rubio is a very busy person. He is one of the most active, if not the most active, Secretaries of State we have had, and this, of course, affects his every day. And so, when there are certain plans, they are conditional. And in this particular case, while the meetings in London are ongoing, he will not be present at them

 – Bruce said.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian22.04.25, 20:16 • 4382 views

She added that the United States will be represented at the negotiations in the British capital by Donald Trump's special envoy, Keith Kellogg. He is responsible for contacts with the leadership of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On Wednesday, in London, the United States will propose to officially recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. According to The Washington Post, Russia will receive the lifting of sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and reconstruction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
London
