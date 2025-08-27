Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 2706 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 5980 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 14397 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 85588 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 58261 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 127059 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 145839 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 146820 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58236 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153731 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.8m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news
Gauleiter of occupied Kherson region reported to Putin about "economic growth" (video)PhotoVideoAugust 26, 10:43 PM • 10917 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 14325 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 14530 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 12342 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 7400 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 6020 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 50243 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 48299 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 127082 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 146835 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Narendra Modi
Darren Aronofsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Germany
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 98 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 14331 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 64922 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 115989 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 138040 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
Hryvnia

Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Emma Heming Willis spoke about Bruce Willis moving to a separate house for 24/7 care. She shared how her husband's illness affected their family and her perception of marriage.

Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband

Model and entrepreneur Emma Heming Willis frankly spoke about her husband's struggle with a serious illness and its impact on their entire family. She said that Bruce Willis moved to another house to receive round-the-clock care, writes UNN with reference to Hollywood Reporter.

Details

On Tuesday evening, in a special ABC News broadcast, Heming Willis admitted that she made the difficult decision to move Bruce Willis to a nearby "second home," safer for him, where he could live with his round-the-clock care team.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make to date. But I knew that, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters, you know, he wouldn’t want them living in a house that’s more suited to their needs than his needs,”

- she confessed.

The woman added that they are constantly in the second house, spending time with the actor.

She said she first noticed something was wrong even before the actor was officially diagnosed, as he "always loved taking the girls to school, and then those school trips just started happening less."

“I just thought, ‘Gosh, this is so strange, because for someone who was very talkative and very engaged, he was a little quieter, and when the family got together, he kind of melted a little bit,’”

- she continued.

The model and entrepreneur said she initially "didn't understand what was happening" and admitted that she then doubted their marriage, as their partnership "no longer felt like a marriage."

Bruce Willis was later initially diagnosed with aphasia, which causes people to lose the ability to speak, but after his symptoms worsened, he was officially diagnosed with FTD.

Heming Willis said she told their daughters "pretty quickly" because she "never wanted them to think he wasn't paying attention to them." She also noted that she feels the actor still recognizes her and his family.

“I know he does. When we’re with him, he lights up. He holds our hands, we kiss him, we hug him, and he reciprocates, you know, he’s engaged with it. And that’s all I need,”

- she shared.

“Bruce is in excellent health overall, you know, it’s just his brain that’s failing him,”

- the woman noted.

Heming Willis has also become an advocate for caregivers' rights and insists on supporting families and loved ones living with diseases like dementia.

“It doesn’t matter where we come from, who we’re married to, what our level of sadness, grief, anger, resentment, and all the rest of it is, it’s one common thread that unites us all,”

- she said.

In her upcoming book, "The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Path of Caregiving," Heming Willis not only shares her experience of coping with the actor's dementia diagnosis but also its impact on their family. It will be released on September 7.

Addition

Heming Willis met Bruce Willis in 2005, but told Sawyer it took two years before she agreed to go on a date with him. They later married in 2009. The couple has 11-year-old and 13-year-old daughters (the actor also has three daughters from his ex-wife Demi Moore).

Earlier, UNN wrote that Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, who suffers from frontotemporal dementia, has almost lost the ability to speak and read. His family confirms his stable condition, despite the progression of the disease.

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the WorldUNN Lite