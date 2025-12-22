$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14924 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13728 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 16020 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 18831 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18734 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19326 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17309 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13268 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12387 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Zelenskyy reveals number of Russians in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are about 1,100 Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and about 100 in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. He noted that Ukrainian troops are holding their positions despite significant pressure from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are about 1,100 Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and about 100 in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, but this is temporary, UNN reports. 

Pokrovsk - the situation is unchanged. Only the number changes. Inside Pokrovsk, we currently count about 1,100 Russians. We are roughly at the same level. There are large numbers on the outskirts, but we are talking about those who have entered and are being fought against. Our positions are being defended. That is, the situation there over the past months, I would say, is unchanged, but the only difference is the number of people in Pokrovsk. 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He noted that there is great pressure from Russia in Myrnohrad, and Ukrainian troops are holding their positions. 

As for Kupyansk. Our forces advanced… cleared another 500 meters. We control Kupyansk today. There are, of course, Russians there, our troops estimate there are up to a hundred of them. That is, there are not many of them there anymore, there used to be more. There are not many of them there anymore, eighty, maybe eighty to a hundred people. Well, this is temporary. 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

100 battles have already taken place on the front today, a third of them - in the hottest Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka and Orikhiv directions.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Myrnohrad
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kupiansk