Zelenskyy reveals number of Russians in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are about 1,100 Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and about 100 in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, but this is temporary, UNN reports.

Pokrovsk - the situation is unchanged. Only the number changes. Inside Pokrovsk, we currently count about 1,100 Russians. We are roughly at the same level. There are large numbers on the outskirts, but we are talking about those who have entered and are being fought against. Our positions are being defended. That is, the situation there over the past months, I would say, is unchanged, but the only difference is the number of people in Pokrovsk. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that there is great pressure from Russia in Myrnohrad, and Ukrainian troops are holding their positions.

As for Kupyansk. Our forces advanced… cleared another 500 meters. We control Kupyansk today. There are, of course, Russians there, our troops estimate there are up to a hundred of them. That is, there are not many of them there anymore, there used to be more. There are not many of them there anymore, eighty, maybe eighty to a hundred people. Well, this is temporary. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

100 battles have already taken place on the front today, a third of them - in the hottest Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka and Orikhiv directions.