Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.
In Yantarne village, Pokrovsk district, a woman was killed and another person was wounded by russian shelling. Nine private houses were damaged, and rescuers have completed the liquidation of the attack.
One person was killed and another wounded in the Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Seven buildings were damaged, including a 5-story building. In another area of Donetsk region, two children and a woman were killed.
Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.
At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. Residential buildings and infrastructure in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove were damaged.
On October 11, Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old woman was killed and 6 other people were injured of varying severity.
Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.
Russian troops conducted 2809 attacks in Donetsk region using aerial bombs. One person was killed and 12 were wounded, including two children. Dozens of civilian objects were damaged.
Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.
As a result of the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 apartment buildings were damaged. Rescuers helped a wounded man who received a shrapnel wound to his leg.
On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops fired 2908 times in the Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were injured.
Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. Thirty objects were damaged, including residential buildings, businesses and critical infrastructure.
Four people died and nine were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling over the last day. Curfews have been tightened in some cities due to the difficult combat situation, particularly in the 10-kilometer zone from the frontline.
Evacuation of civilians in Donetsk region is progressing slowly. There are 795 children and 21,000 adults in Myrnohrad, 34 children and 2,500 adults in Selydove, and 1,500 people in Novohrodivka.
Occupants attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,806 strikes. They damaged 58 civilian objects, including 36 residential buildings, with Myrnohrad suffering the most.
Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister of Reintegration, called on residents of frontline cities in Donetsk Oblast to evacuate due to the difficult situation. The government, local authorities and volunteers are ready to assist the evacuees.
A 44-year-old man was killed in Myrnohrad when a shell hit near his car. Six private houses were damaged. Earlier, Russians shelled a 9-storey building, there are wounded.
On August 17, shelling in Donetsk region killed two people in Toretsk and Myrnohrad, and wounded eight others in different localities. Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the invasion: 2161 dead, 5666 wounded.
One person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. A 9-storey building, 6 multi-storey buildings, a pharmacy, a cinema and 2 shops were damaged.
A Russian strike on a 9-story building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killed one person and wounded four others.
An unfinished 9-storey building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, was damaged by enemy shelling. At least 3 people were injured and the rescue operation is ongoing.
The court sentenced a resident of Myrnohrad to 15 years in prison for high treason. He passed on to the FSB the geolocation of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector for guided bombing.
Occupants shelled 14 localities in Donetsk region, totaling 2,878 attacks in the region over the last day. 83 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution.
At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.
On August 2, 2024, Russian troops dropped bombs on Myrnohrad. The attack injured two women and two children and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
As a result of Russian air strikes on Kurakhove and Myrnohrad, 5 civilians were wounded, including an 11-year-old girl. The occupants used guided aerial bombs, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.
The cat's meowing and persistence saved his owner's life by calling her into another room a few minutes before shelling destroyed their home in Myrnohrad, and rescuers later pulled the cat out of the rubble and reunited him with his owner.
Over the past day, 8 residents of Donetsk region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.