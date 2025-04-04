$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12651 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22211 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61064 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207702 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119302 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307050 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243901 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254947 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207657 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386575 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307022 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 724 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12052 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41417 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69557 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55473 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Myrnohrad

News by theme

How not to injure a cat that may be warming up in a car: tips for drivers

With the onset of cold weather, cats often hide near warm car engines, which can lead to injury. The charity advises drivers to check their cars before driving and gives specific advice.

Society • November 11, 03:59 PM • 95058 views

Enemy hits a five-story building in Lyman, Donetsk region, three dead in 24 hours due to Russian strikes in the region

Russia struck 13 settlements in Donetsk region. Three civilians were killed, seven were wounded, and 64 objects, including 35 residential buildings, were damaged. In Lyman, a five-story building was damaged, and one person was injured.

War • October 23, 09:22 AM • 39058 views

Rescuers remove a woman's body from the rubble of a house in Yantarne village, Donetsk region

In Yantarne village, Pokrovsk district, a woman was killed and another person was wounded by russian shelling. Nine private houses were damaged, and rescuers have completed the liquidation of the attack.

War • October 22, 02:14 PM • 57428 views

Russian army strikes a 5-storey building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region: there are victims

One person was killed and another wounded in the Russian attack on Myrnohrad. Seven buildings were damaged, including a 5-story building. In another area of Donetsk region, two children and a woman were killed.

War • October 22, 12:08 PM • 28632 views

Russian army kills two children and a woman in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region

Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.

War • October 22, 08:10 AM • 30225 views

Shelling in Donetsk region: at least three people killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk district

At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. Residential buildings and infrastructure in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove were damaged.

War • October 21, 04:12 PM • 30550 views

Enemy attacked four districts of Donetsk region: one killed, 6 wounded

On October 11, Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Donetsk region. As a result of the attacks, a 74-year-old woman was killed and 6 other people were injured of varying severity.

War • October 11, 12:55 PM • 22029 views

In Donetsk region, 65 civilian objects were damaged as a result of terrorist attacks, 1 person was killed and 11 wounded

Over the past day, the occupants fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings, were damaged, 1 person was killed and 11 were wounded.

Society • October 9, 07:55 AM • 35737 views

Bombing of residential sector in Donetsk region: one person killed, 12 people injured, including children - police

Russian troops conducted 2809 attacks in Donetsk region using aerial bombs. One person was killed and 12 were wounded, including two children. Dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Society • October 8, 08:34 AM • 27264 views

Russian shelling in Donetsk region: two killed, three wounded overnight

Occupants launched 2774 attacks on 17 settlements of Donetsk region. They damaged 37 civilian objects, including 22 residential buildings. Myrnohrad, Siversk and Kostyantynivka suffered the most.

War • October 1, 07:12 AM • 24027 views

Enemy shells Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: one killed, rescuers bring wounded to hospital

As a result of the Russian shelling of Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, 1 person was killed and 2 apartment buildings were damaged. Rescuers helped a wounded man who received a shrapnel wound to his leg.

War • September 30, 01:27 PM • 21120 views

Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 23, 06:54 AM • 27248 views

Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours

Russian troops fired 2908 times in the Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were injured.

War • September 21, 11:35 AM • 24075 views

Enemy shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region: 10 wounded over the day

Over the past day, Russians shelled 13 localities in Donetsk region, injuring 10 civilians. Thirty objects were damaged, including residential buildings, businesses and critical infrastructure.

War • September 19, 07:14 AM • 23422 views

4 people killed in Donetsk region due to Russian attacks: situation is difficult, curfew will be tightened - Filashkin

Four people died and nine were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling over the last day. Curfews have been tightened in some cities due to the difficult combat situation, particularly in the 10-kilometer zone from the frontline.

Society • August 19, 09:59 AM • 46895 views

The situation with evacuation in Donetsk region is disappointing: people do not want to leave

Evacuation of civilians in Donetsk region is progressing slowly. There are 795 children and 21,000 adults in Myrnohrad, 34 children and 2,500 adults in Selydove, and 1,500 people in Novohrodivka.

Society • August 19, 09:30 AM • 51613 views

Russian strikes in the Donetsk region: 3 killed, 9 wounded overnight

Occupants attacked 12 settlements in Donetsk region, inflicting 2,806 strikes. They damaged 58 civilian objects, including 36 residential buildings, with Myrnohrad suffering the most.

War • August 19, 07:44 AM • 41545 views

Vereshchuk urges residents of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Selydove to evacuate

Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister of Reintegration, called on residents of frontline cities in Donetsk Oblast to evacuate due to the difficult situation. The government, local authorities and volunteers are ready to assist the evacuees.

Society • August 18, 03:02 PM • 39872 views

Man killed in Myrnohrad by enemy shelling

A 44-year-old man was killed in Myrnohrad when a shell hit near his car. Six private houses were damaged. Earlier, Russians shelled a 9-storey building, there are wounded.

Society • August 18, 01:05 PM • 32925 views

2 people killed in Donetsk region, 8 wounded in shelling

On August 17, shelling in Donetsk region killed two people in Toretsk and Myrnohrad, and wounded eight others in different localities. Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the invasion: 2161 dead, 5666 wounded.

Society • August 18, 06:02 AM • 104137 views

Russia's strike on Myrnohrad: RMA tells about the damage

One person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Myrnohrad, Donetsk region. A 9-storey building, 6 multi-storey buildings, a pharmacy, a cinema and 2 shops were damaged.

War • August 17, 06:09 PM • 84801 views

Russian attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region: one killed and four wounded

A Russian strike on a 9-story building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, killed one person and wounded four others.

War • August 17, 03:44 PM • 36458 views

Russians hit a 9-storey building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region: there are wounded

An unfinished 9-storey building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, was damaged by enemy shelling. At least 3 people were injured and the rescue operation is ongoing.

War • August 17, 03:20 PM • 32991 views

Russian KABs targeted Pokrovsk defenders: another Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court sentenced a resident of Myrnohrad to 15 years in prison for high treason. He passed on to the FSB the geolocation of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector for guided bombing.

War • August 13, 02:18 PM • 35764 views

Donetsk region: Russians bombed Hrodivka and Rozdolne, one killed and 3 wounded in 24 hours

Occupants shelled 14 localities in Donetsk region, totaling 2,878 attacks in the region over the last day. 83 civilian objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a medical facility and an educational institution.

War • August 5, 08:37 AM • 34652 views

Donetsk region: Russian army launches 11 missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad at night

At night, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad with 11 rockets. Over the last day, 2757 attacks were recorded in Donetsk region, 3 people were killed and 8 wounded, 90 civilian objects were damaged.

War • August 3, 07:20 AM • 31740 views

Russian army drops bombs on Myrnohrad: 4 people wounded, including children

On August 2, 2024, Russian troops dropped bombs on Myrnohrad. The attack injured two women and two children and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • August 2, 05:07 PM • 78915 views

Russian bombing attack in Donetsk region wounds 5 people, including an 11-year-old child

As a result of Russian air strikes on Kurakhove and Myrnohrad, 5 civilians were wounded, including an 11-year-old girl. The occupants used guided aerial bombs, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure.

Society • July 27, 12:17 PM • 56351 views

A cat was rescued from the rubble in Myrnohrad: its meowing saved its owner's life before the shelling

The cat's meowing and persistence saved his owner's life by calling her into another room a few minutes before shelling destroyed their home in Myrnohrad, and rescuers later pulled the cat out of the rubble and reunited him with his owner.

Society • July 17, 09:20 AM • 67348 views

Over 2500 attacks by Russian troops in Donetsk region in 24 hours, 8 residents wounded

Over the past day, 8 residents of Donetsk region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.

War • July 16, 10:24 AM • 39597 views