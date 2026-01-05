$42.290.12
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 2718 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 21094 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 44022 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 26944 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 32634 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 39111 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97964 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 69531 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94208 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 98864 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 44022 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 97964 views
172 combat engagements took place on the front line: most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 12 views

The enemy launched three missile and 24 air strikes, used 10 missiles, and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. The invaders carried out 3038 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

172 combat engagements took place on the front line: most of them in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions

During the day, Russian troops carried out dozens of offensive actions in various sectors of the front. The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, the enemy launched three missile and 24 air strikes, used 10 missiles, and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3083 kamikaze drones and carried out 3038 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the statement says.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped seven aerial bombs, and carried out 63 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy tried to advance twice towards Kurylivka and Kupiansk, but was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Nadiia, Zarichne, and in the directions of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 20 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 38 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka. In some locations, combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers, 98 of whom were irrevocably lost. Also destroyed were 31 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 motorcycles, two satellite communication terminals, six units of automotive and two units of special equipment, one UAV control point, and three personnel shelters. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers hit two infantry fighting vehicles, one artillery system, one multiple rocket launcher system, three units of automotive and two units of special equipment, and 12 personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Sichneve, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, and towards Ivanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky. Seven more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Ternuvate, and Vozdvyzhivka came under enemy air strikes.

The Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to attack in the Orikhiv direction in the area of Plavni and towards Prymorske. Tavriiske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders twice.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Syrskyi revealed details of troop training: increased instructor staff and changed program05.01.26, 22:00 • 706 views

Olga Rozgon

