Sybiha and Lithuanian Foreign Minister coordinated sanctions against Russia and discussed Hungary's actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania discussed strengthening sanctions and energy cooperation ahead of the EU Council meeting. Sybiha reported on Hungary's seizure of funds from Ukrainian banks.

Sybiha and Lithuanian Foreign Minister coordinated sanctions against Russia and discussed Hungary's actions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sybiha, the parties coordinated their positions before the upcoming meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"We focused on strengthening sanctions against Russia and maintaining strong European unity in support of Ukraine. We also discussed cooperation in the energy sector in view of current challenges and the importance of closer coordination between our countries to strengthen regional resilience," he said.

- said the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

He also informed his Lithuanian counterpart about Hungary's illegal seizure of funds from Ukrainian citizens and state banks. In addition, the ministers exchanged views on Ukraine's contribution to broader international security, "including through our experience in countering new threats that also affect regions such as the Middle East."

Recall

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts Gitanas Nausėda and Karol Nawrocki in Vilnius. The discussion focused, in particular, on Ukraine's accession to the European Union and "our diplomatic work with partners, primarily with America."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

