Council of the European Union

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

News by theme

EU is preparing an aid package for Ukraine of at least €20 billion, Budapest will not allow itself to be drawn into this - Szijjártó

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.

Politics • March 17, 10:17 AM • 53625 views

Shmyhal spoke with Tusk: what was discussed

The prime ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed defense cooperation and the development of border infrastructure. Poland provided Ukraine with the 46th military aid package and will support European integration during its EU presidency.

War • February 10, 06:13 PM • 25650 views

It's official: EU extends economic sanctions against Russia until the end of July

The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.

Politics • January 27, 12:31 PM • 139094 views

The Czech Republic has developed a plan for the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU market: what is proposed

The Czech Republic has prepared an informal document on the gradual integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU internal market. The plan covers cooperation in energy, agriculture, and telecommunications and has already been supported by 8 member states.

News of the World • January 24, 10:44 PM • 79566 views

Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiation clusters with the EU - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy outlines ambitious plans for European integration during the Polish and Danish presidencies of the EU Council. Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiating clusters on EU accession within a year.

Society • January 15, 11:47 PM • 28926 views

8 countries join EU sanctions against Belarus for involvement in Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.

Politics • January 14, 03:21 PM • 30163 views

EU Council extends and expands sanctions against Venezuela

The EU Council added 15 new individuals to the Venezuelan sanctions list and extended the restrictions until 2026. In total, 69 people are sanctioned, with assets frozen and banned from entering the EU.

Politics • January 11, 01:29 AM • 31548 views

Poland did not invite Hungary's ambassador to the EU: Szijjarto reacts sharply

Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.

Politics • January 4, 01:58 PM • 42251 views

European Commission chief von der Leyen canceled visit to Poland due to severe pneumonia

Ursula von der Leyen will not be able to attend the inaugural meeting due to Poland's presidency of the EU Council. The European Commission meeting in Gdansk, scheduled for January 9-10, will be postponed to another date.

News of the World • January 3, 04:55 PM • 24143 views

Poland's EU Presidency: Sybiga Reveals What Ukraine Expects

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.

Politics • January 1, 01:04 PM • 27499 views

Poland replaces Hungary as EU Council President: what will change in 2025

Poland has begun its six-month presidency of the EU Council, replacing Hungary. The new presidency will focus on defense and security issues, as well as help resolve controversial issues in European legislation.

News of the World • January 1, 01:17 AM • 23592 views

Romania to close 30 border crossing points with EU countries: what's going on

After joining the Schengen area in 2025, Romania will close 30 land border crossings on its borders with Hungary and Bulgaria. The country will strengthen security measures due to the risks of illegal migration.

Society • December 25, 09:17 PM • 40057 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has an ambitious goal to open all negotiation clusters with the EU in 2025

Zelenskyy announced ambitious plans to open all six clusters of negotiations with the EU in 2025. Stefanishyna confirmed the positive dynamics and the possibility of opening the first 15 negotiation chapters in the first half of 2025.

Politics • December 17, 03:20 PM • 20055 views

EU approves 15th package of sanctions against Russia

The EU Council approves the 15th package of sanctions against Russia. The new restrictive measures are aimed at weakening Russia's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.

War • December 16, 09:59 AM • 39299 views

Bulgaria and Romania joined the Schengen area

The EU Council has decided to abolish controls at the land borders with Bulgaria and Romania as of January 1, 2025. The countries have already been part of the Schengen area by air and sea since March 2024.

Society • December 13, 12:46 AM • 18937 views

Stefanishyna on Poland's future presidency in the EU Council: there is no specifics on Ukraine's European integration

Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna reported that Poland did not provide specifics on Ukraine's European integration during its upcoming presidency of the EU Council. The Polish leadership plans to focus on security issues.

Politics • December 11, 02:52 PM • 16440 views

Tusk: Peace talks on war in Ukraine could start this winter

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that peace talks on Ukraine are likely to begin in the winter. Poland seeks to play a key role in resolving the conflict and will hold a number of important meetings.

War • December 10, 02:08 PM • 19296 views

EU and Ukraine sign agreement on loan of up to 35 billion euros

Ukraine and the EU have signed an agreement on macro-financial assistance of up to 35 billion euros. Repayment of the loan is planned to be carried out at the expense of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the EU.

Economy • December 4, 07:56 AM • 16383 views

EU assesses Ukraine's progress towards accession: what to expect in 2025

The European Commission has approved the annual Enlargement Package assessing Ukraine's progress towards the EU. Provided all requirements are met, negotiations on clusters could begin in 2025.

Politics • October 30, 02:51 PM • 19187 views

To prevent them from entering Russia: Finland introduces special licenses for export of ammunition components

Finland is introducing special licenses for the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia. The draft law is under consideration until November 28, 2024.

Politics • October 25, 08:24 AM • 16943 views

EU approves up to 35 billion euros in aid to Ukraine using profits from Russian assets: envisages a 45-year loan

The EU Council approves an aid package for Ukraine that includes €35 billion in macro-financial assistance and a €45 billion loan repayment support mechanism. The funds will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Economy • October 24, 06:53 AM • 113652 views

G7 to announce $50 billion loan for Ukraine on October 25 - European Commissioner

On October 25, G7 partners will announce contributions to a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. The repayment will be made from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, and the EU is expected to provide €35 billion.

Economy • October 22, 09:17 AM • 107764 views

Zelensky signs law to improve bankruptcy procedure

The President signed a law to bring the bankruptcy procedure closer to European standards. The law introduces preventive restructuring and implements EU Directive 2019/1023 into Ukrainian law.

Economy • October 22, 08:31 AM • 14514 views

President of the European Commission announces a new tranche of the Ukraine Facility program to be disbursed to Ukraine by the end of the year

Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of a new tranche under the Ukraine Facility program by the end of the year. The total amount of the program is EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027, of which more than EUR 12 billion has already been allocated.

Economy • October 18, 06:39 AM • 13078 views

Ukraine is seriously considering the option of restoring nuclear weapons - BILD

Kyiv is seriously considering restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security could be ensured either by NATO membership or nuclear weapons.

War • October 17, 03:15 PM • 52575 views

EU allocates €3 million for IAEA missions to Ukrainian NPPs

The European Commissioner for Energy has announced the allocation of 3 million euros for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The funds can also be used for work at critical substations, as Russian attacks pose threats to nuclear safety.

War • October 15, 09:29 PM • 71729 views

EU is preparing a new law to regulate migration

The EU plans to change the rules for sending migrants without the right to stay. The new law should streamline the deportation process and oblige member states to cooperate in this matter.

News of the World • October 15, 08:48 AM • 12799 views

Borrell: EU should strengthen control over the implementation of the sanctions regime to prevent Russia from receiving Western components for weapons production

Borrell called for stricter control over the export of microelectronics to third countries, from where they end up in Russia. Western components are found in Russian weapons, which requires a more effective sanctions regime.

Politics • October 15, 07:59 AM • 12538 views

It's official: EU Council announces sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia

The EU imposed sanctions on 7 individuals and 7 organizations in Iran for transferring missiles and drones to Russia. The restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on entry to the EU for those involved in the arms supply.

News of the World • October 14, 10:44 AM • 9601 views

Shmyhal on the approval of granting 35 billion euros to Ukraine through the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: should be available by the end of the year

EU envoys agree to provide Ukraine with €35 billion from frozen Russian assets. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the funds should be available by the end of 2024.

Economy • October 11, 02:39 PM • 42504 views