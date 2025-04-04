Council of the European Union

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary does not support the €20 billion financing for Ukraine.
The prime ministers of Ukraine and Poland discussed defense cooperation and the development of border infrastructure. Poland provided Ukraine with the 46th military aid package and will support European integration during its EU presidency.
The EU Council has officially extended economic sanctions against Russia until July 31, 2025. The restrictions cover trade, finance, energy, technology and other sectors.
The Czech Republic has prepared an informal document on the gradual integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU internal market. The plan covers cooperation in energy, agriculture, and telecommunications and has already been supported by 8 member states.
Zelenskyy outlines ambitious plans for European integration during the Polish and Danish presidencies of the EU Council. Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiating clusters on EU accession within a year.
Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, and Ukraine supported the EU sanctions against Belarus. The restrictions apply to 26 citizens and 2 legal entities due to their involvement in the Russian aggression.
The EU Council added 15 new individuals to the Venezuelan sanctions list and extended the restrictions until 2026. In total, 69 people are sanctioned, with assets frozen and banned from entering the EU.
Poland did not invite the Hungarian ambassador to the EU presidency ceremony because of the granting of asylum to a suspected former deputy minister. Hungarian Minister Szijjarto called the decision “pathetic and childish.
Ursula von der Leyen will not be able to attend the inaugural meeting due to Poland's presidency of the EU Council. The European Commission meeting in Gdansk, scheduled for January 9-10, will be postponed to another date.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine outlined three key areas of cooperation with Poland during its presidency of the EU Council. Sybiga expects an increase in military support, sanctions pressure, and acceleration of European integration.
Poland has begun its six-month presidency of the EU Council, replacing Hungary. The new presidency will focus on defense and security issues, as well as help resolve controversial issues in European legislation.
After joining the Schengen area in 2025, Romania will close 30 land border crossings on its borders with Hungary and Bulgaria. The country will strengthen security measures due to the risks of illegal migration.
Zelenskyy announced ambitious plans to open all six clusters of negotiations with the EU in 2025. Stefanishyna confirmed the positive dynamics and the possibility of opening the first 15 negotiation chapters in the first half of 2025.
The EU Council approves the 15th package of sanctions against Russia. The new restrictive measures are aimed at weakening Russia's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.
The EU Council has decided to abolish controls at the land borders with Bulgaria and Romania as of January 1, 2025. The countries have already been part of the Schengen area by air and sea since March 2024.
Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna reported that Poland did not provide specifics on Ukraine's European integration during its upcoming presidency of the EU Council. The Polish leadership plans to focus on security issues.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that peace talks on Ukraine are likely to begin in the winter. Poland seeks to play a key role in resolving the conflict and will hold a number of important meetings.
Ukraine and the EU have signed an agreement on macro-financial assistance of up to 35 billion euros. Repayment of the loan is planned to be carried out at the expense of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in the EU.
The European Commission has approved the annual Enlargement Package assessing Ukraine's progress towards the EU. Provided all requirements are met, negotiations on clusters could begin in 2025.
Finland is introducing special licenses for the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia. The draft law is under consideration until November 28, 2024.
The EU Council approves an aid package for Ukraine that includes €35 billion in macro-financial assistance and a €45 billion loan repayment support mechanism. The funds will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
On October 25, G7 partners will announce contributions to a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. The repayment will be made from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, and the EU is expected to provide €35 billion.
The President signed a law to bring the bankruptcy procedure closer to European standards. The law introduces preventive restructuring and implements EU Directive 2019/1023 into Ukrainian law.
Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of a new tranche under the Ukraine Facility program by the end of the year. The total amount of the program is EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027, of which more than EUR 12 billion has already been allocated.
Kyiv is seriously considering restoring its own nuclear weapons stockpile. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security could be ensured either by NATO membership or nuclear weapons.
The European Commissioner for Energy has announced the allocation of 3 million euros for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The funds can also be used for work at critical substations, as Russian attacks pose threats to nuclear safety.
The EU plans to change the rules for sending migrants without the right to stay. The new law should streamline the deportation process and oblige member states to cooperate in this matter.
Borrell called for stricter control over the export of microelectronics to third countries, from where they end up in Russia. Western components are found in Russian weapons, which requires a more effective sanctions regime.
The EU imposed sanctions on 7 individuals and 7 organizations in Iran for transferring missiles and drones to Russia. The restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on entry to the EU for those involved in the arms supply.
EU envoys agree to provide Ukraine with €35 billion from frozen Russian assets. According to Prime Minister Shmyhal, the funds should be available by the end of 2024.