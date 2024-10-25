To prevent them from entering Russia: Finland introduces special licenses for export of ammunition components
Kyiv • UNN
Finland is introducing special licenses for the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia. The draft law is under consideration until November 28, 2024.
According to a report on the website of the Finnish Council of State, the country will restrict the export of ammunition components to prevent them from reaching Russia, UNN reports.
Details
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has submitted draft government proposals for a law requiring a permit for the export of cartridge components and amending section 1 of chapter 46 of the Law on Firearms and the Criminal Code. The goal is to prevent the export of cartridge components, especially to Russia.
The amended Regulation makes the ban on the export of ammunition dependent on whether the relevant components are subject to an authorization from an EU member state.
The draft presentation is under review until November 28, 2024.
The sale, supply, transfer or export of arms and related materiel to Russia has been prohibited since 2014 by a decision of the EU Council. In June 2023, the EU Council adopted an amendment to the Regulation that introduces new measures to prevent the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.
