A plane with a Russian crew shot down in Sudan could have been supplying the army
An Il-76 transport plane with a Russian crew was shot down in North Darfur state. According to the opposition, the plane was used to supply weapons and supplies to the besieged city of Al-Fashir.
Thus, the incident allegedly provides insight into the shadowy supply networks behind the more than 18-month war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
RSF officials released images showing their troops standing near the burning wreckage of a plane they claimed to have shot down in al-Malha, north of al-Fashir, early Monday.
Later, an RSF source said it was an Ilyushin transport plane used to airlift weapons, ammunition, and supplies to al-Fashir, where the army and former rebel rebel groups had been trying to repel RSF attacks for months.
The remains of the plane's engine and stabilizer are consistent with the remains of parts from a Russian Il-76 cargo plane, according to a video analysis by the London-based Center for Information Resilience, a nonprofit organization that discovered the crash site 80 miles north of al-Fashir, Reuters reports.
