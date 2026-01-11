Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:05 AM • 3300 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 11351 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 22968 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 42131 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 32115 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 29162 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 33723 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 57030 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39708 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39112 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
2m/s
89%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained MaduroJanuary 10, 09:46 PM • 6446 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratingsJanuary 10, 09:59 PM • 13718 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 11598 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 7914 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA01:12 AM • 10542 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 87545 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 113885 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 84749 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 105509 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Elon Musk
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
China
Great Britain
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 12192 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 15263 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 71238 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 72627 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 93220 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
YouTube

Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Israel has put its armed forces on high alert due to possible US military intervention in Iran. This happened against the backdrop of anti-government protests in Iran and Trump's statement about his readiness to help the Iranian people.

Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran

Israel has put its armed forces on high alert amid a possible US military intervention in Iran. According to Reuters, citing Israeli sources, the reason for this is the largest anti-government protests in Iran in recent years, which are accompanied by a harsh crackdown by Tehran. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On Saturday, January 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed scenarios for a possible intervention. Although official Washington calls the call "routine," President Donald Trump previously stated that the US is "ready to help" the Iranian people and warned the Iranian leadership against using force against demonstrators.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval11.01.26, 05:00 • 1766 views

According to human rights activists, the death toll in the protests has already exceeded 100 people. The situation is complicated by a complete internet shutdown in Iran, which hinders objective monitoring of events.

Regional context

Tensions between the countries escalated after the 12-day war in June 2025, during which the US launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Currently, Israel refrains from direct intervention but expresses solidarity with the protesters.

Analysts note that the success of the recent US operation in Venezuela has lowered the Trump administration's threshold for making decisions on regime change in unfriendly countries.

Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help10.01.26, 22:43 • 3854 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Skirmishes
Marco Rubio
Israel
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran