Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran

Israel has put its armed forces on high alert amid a possible US military intervention in Iran. According to Reuters, citing Israeli sources, the reason for this is the largest anti-government protests in Iran in recent years, which are accompanied by a harsh crackdown by Tehran. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On Saturday, January 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed scenarios for a possible intervention. Although official Washington calls the call "routine," President Donald Trump previously stated that the US is "ready to help" the Iranian people and warned the Iranian leadership against using force against demonstrators.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval

According to human rights activists, the death toll in the protests has already exceeded 100 people. The situation is complicated by a complete internet shutdown in Iran, which hinders objective monitoring of events.

Regional context

Tensions between the countries escalated after the 12-day war in June 2025, during which the US launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Currently, Israel refrains from direct intervention but expresses solidarity with the protesters.

Analysts note that the success of the recent US operation in Venezuela has lowered the Trump administration's threshold for making decisions on regime change in unfriendly countries.

Donald Trump supported protests in Iran and stated the US is ready to help